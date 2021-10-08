Risks of Heart Problems Change Teen Vaccination – News

Some countries have completely stopped immunizing adolescents or are using just one dose of vaccines against the Covid-19 that are produced from RNA after reports of possible rare cardiovascular side effects. The two pharmaceutical companies that use this method are Pfizer, applied in Brazil, and Moderna.

Europe’s drug regulatory agency said in July that it had found a possible link between a very rare inflammatory heart disease and anti-Covid-19 mRNA vaccines.

Possible effects found are myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle; and pericarditis, inflammation of the lining around the heart. Researchers concluded that the risks increase from the second dose and that the possibility of the problem appearing is much greater in men than in women.

However, according to research done by the CDC (United States Centers for Disease Control), for every 500,000 boys between 12 and 17 years of age vaccinated in the United States, the immunizers at most 70 cases of myocarditis, but would prevent 5,700 infections, 215 hospitalizations and two deaths by Covid. Studies have also shown that the risk of heart problems after infection with Sars-CoV-2 and its variants is much higher than after vaccination.

The WHO (World Health Organization), as well as the CDC and the European agency, continue to state that the benefits of immunization agents in preventing Covid-19 are greater than the risks.

Below, see how the situation is in some countries that have decided to change the vaccination schedule for people between 12 and 17 years old:

Canada

The Public Health Agency of Canada said the data suggested that reported cases of rare cardiac inflammation were higher after Moderna’s vaccine compared to Pfizer’s.

Denmark, Sweden

Denmark and Sweden stopped using the Moderna vaccine for younger groups, citing data from an as-yet-unpublished Nordic study.

The Swedish health agency said it would take a break from using the vaccine in people born in 1991 and beyond, as data pointed to an increase in myocarditis and pericarditis among young people and young adults who were vaccinated.

Denmark said that although it used Pfizer’s vaccine as the main option for those aged between 12 and 17, it decided to stop administering the Modern vaccine to those under 18 in accordance with a “precautionary principle”.

Finland

Finland stopped using Moderna vaccines for younger people and would instead give the Pfizer vaccine to men born in 1991 and beyond. Offers photos for ages 12 and up.

Hong Kong

A panel of health experts advising the Hong Kong government in September recommended that children ages 12 to 17 receive just one dose of BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine after reports of heart inflammation as a side effect.

Norway

Norway is administering a dose of Pfizer vaccine to children aged 12 to 15 years.

United Kingdom

Great Britain offers all 12 to 15 year olds a first shot of the Pfizer vaccine. The second doses would not be offered to the age group until at least spring, when there may be more data from around the world.