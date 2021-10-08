RMP: I suspect that Rogerio Ceni is walking around the Morumbi, warming up – 10/07/2021

São Paulo and Santos face off today, at 6:30 pm, at Morumbi, in a game in which the two clubs are going through a crisis, both fighting to escape the last positions of the Brazilian Championship. In the case of the tricolor club, the game marks the reunion with the fans and also the first trip to the field after a troubled week, with meetings and the maintenance of coach Hernán Crespo.

At the UOL News Sport, Renato Maurício Prado says that the derby is a dangerous game for the coach of São Paulo and considers that the board’s idea of ​​keeping it may change in the event of a defeat by the rival.

“It’s a dangerous game for Crespo. He already rocked last week, there was a meeting there at Morumbi, Muricy seems to me that he was the one who managed to hold Crespo, but today, for example, if he has a bad result against Santos, the fans won’t forgive, the fans won’t forgive and he would swing again. But I’m thinking that this game has a face from 0 to 0, that game difficult to see, because neither of them is playing slugs”, says Renato .

“I wouldn’t bet on anyone in this game, I just think that Crespo really, if he doesn’t win this game, will swing again and I already suspect that Rogério Ceni is going around Morumbi, warming up, so that at any moment he can reappear as savior of the homeland”, he completes.

Alicia Klein considers São Paulo the favorite in the duel for playing at home and, in the analysis of the two teams, places Tricolor as the biggest disappointment, while Santos suffers the consequences of management problems revealed from last year.

“I think São Paulo is the favorite for playing at home and being a little better, a little less worse in the league than Santos, because Santos is there almost falling, but with two games less than some of the competitors, of which they’re fighting over there to keep from falling,” says Alicia.

“I think Santos’ bill arrived. A team that doesn’t pay salaries, in a very critical political situation, so I think that’s it, Santos today is in a situation created by the club, by the club’s management and it will be a good year for Santos if he remains in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. São Paulo I think is a much bigger disappointment, São Paulo made investments, brought Crespo, did that thing of playing everything for the Campeonato Paulista to win a title, but it couldn’t be the only title of the year, it couldn’t stay there at the most fighting for a South American Championship”, he concludes.