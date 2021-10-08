Rocha: “End of the world” climate may be good for the national team, as in 2002 – 10/08/2021

This text proposes, yes, to try to see the cup half full of the Brazilian team. This phenomenon, which makes history with 100% success in nine qualifiers, is practically qualified for the World Cup next year, but it takes blows from all sides.

Fair, because Tite’s team wins in a formal way, without the slightest glimmer of good football. With pillars like Alisson or Ederson, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Casemiro and Neymar, but no definition about the other holders, not even the tactical system.

A big contrast to the League of Nations semi-finals, especially the France-Belgium match that put the current world champions in the decision. Brazil seems to act in another rotation, impossible to keep up with the intensity and quality of the main European teams.

A sensation similar to that experienced by the country in 2001. The one he writes remembers taking a long time to sleep on the night the team, then four-time champions, was eliminated from the Copa America by Honduras. 2 to 0, with the humiliating pen in Juninho Pernambucano. An unprecedented embarrassment.

It wasn’t 20 years without a world title, but the impression was that, unlike our parents, who saw a three-time championship, the current generation of fans of the national team, something increasingly rare nowadays, would only get that painful achievement of 1994.

Felipão was the last hope after Luxembourg’s failure. Romário, at 35, could not be the “savior” again, there were doubts whether Ronaldo Fenômeno could act at a high level, Rivaldo also had physical problems and nobody knew if he would be able to repeat the level of 1999. Ronaldinho Gaúcho was just a hope, unknown after the troubled departure of Grêmio to PSG.

It seemed impossible to fight France and Argentina, the great favourites. That is, if Brazil confirmed its place in the World Cup in Asia, which happened only in the last round of qualifying, with a 3-0 victory over Venezuela.

“Vinotinto” team that was beaten 3-1 in Caracas, with embarrassing performance by Tite’s team most of the time, relying only on the physical superiority and direct participation of Raphinha, from Leeds United, in the three goals. The pointer was the best news for a team that has become “hostage” of Neymar and struggles to find offensive solutions that do not pass through his shirt ten and lone star.

The victories mean little, or just a mathematical tranquility that didn’t exist, for example, in 2001. But the atmosphere of “end of the world” is similar. No hope and now an aversion that didn’t exist to the same degree two decades ago, on account of the, for many, unsympathetic figure of Neymar and the boring character that is Tite.

Mainly, the anger that goes through the fans of Brazilian clubs that have players called up and see them outside their teams in a calendar that almost never respects FIFA dates. That’s when players don’t come back injured. Every month that torment and, in September and October, for three games of a knockout too long, with 18 games for each team.

But believe me, it is possible to be world champion next year. Today it is easy to say that in 2002 there were players to unbalance, but at the time that was not the perception. Far from it. The setting was apocalyptic. But everything changed, because what matters is being the best in that month the Cup is played.

France and Argentina arrived physically crippled and fell in the first phase. Felipão only found the team in the quarterfinals, with Kléberson replacing Juninho Paulista In the round of 16, against Belgium, he needed the “friendly whistle” in the absurd annulment of Marc Wilmots’ goal.

But it won and only selective memory remains. From there, Brazil finished all the qualifiers in the lead – with the exception of 2014, for being the host country. Parreira, Dunga, Felipão and Tite himself closed the group and a game idea very early. In 2013 on account of winning the Confederations Cup.

Optimism, favoritism and… eliminations for European teams in the quarterfinals. When he reached the semifinals, he was 7-1 at Mineirão…

Now the scenario is “hybrid” and unheard of. Brazil wins, forwards the classification, but nobody excites anyone. Even discounting the rancidity and the twisted nose, football is in fact lacking. The selection is not intense, mobile and creative, as in 2016. It only conveys the certainty that it will be solid behind, scoring few goals. Also the culture of victory in the South American context, shaken by the defeat at home to Argentina in the Copa América final.

Too little to dream of hex in Qatar. What’s the chance? Perhaps finding the ideal formation at the World Cup itself, as in 2002. Arriving without “oba oba”, nor crystallized thoughts, certainties and captive chairs. There are young people asking for passage and vacancies. As in Japan/South Korea, it will be a different Cup, even during the period of the year. Who knows?

The team’s history shows that distrust has always been a good ally.