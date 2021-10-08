Róger Guedes, from Corinthians, is chosen as the player of September at the Brasileirão | corinthians

Striker Róger Guedes received from the CBF, this Friday, the news that he was elected the player of the month of September in Brasileirão.
A newcomer to Corinthians, he played four games last month. He debuted with a free kick in the 1-1 draw against Juventude, assisted Gabriel Pereira in the 1-1 draw with Atlético-GO and, against Palmeiras, scored both goals in the 2-1 victory. still the 1 to 1 against America-MG.
Already counting the games in October, the striker has six games, with four goals scored and an assist. Chosen as a center forward by Sylvinho in recent games, he has done good performances.
Against Sport, this Saturday, with the absence of Willian, Jô should return to the team, which will make Guedes play open on the left side.
With 25 years just celebrated, the striker has already fallen in favor of Corinthians fans for his football and his media side. When he arrived at Timão, for example, he asked for the number 123 for his shirt.
Currently, Róger Guedes is the player with the longest relationship with Corinthians, until August 31, 2025. Still young, the striker has the dream of joining the Brazilian national team and playing in Europe.
