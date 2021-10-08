Romário answers Edmundo again, and the duo ‘bad boys’ renews their rivalry: ‘Keep this bullshit’

The ‘bad boys’ seem to be far from rejoining the footvolley duo on Rio’s beaches. After Edmundo called Romário egocentric and recalling the dispute between the two in Vasco’s time, it was the senator’s turn to answer the commentator again.

On social media, Romário revived Edmundo’s dissatisfaction regarding the dispute for Vasco’s captain’s armband after the FIFA Club World Cup in 2000. At the time, Animal called Baixinho a ‘prince’, while then president Eurico Miranda would be the ‘King’.

– I’m already 55 years old and, for me, it’s already been all right and resolved for a long time, but since this bullshit continues, take this #tbt – he wrote.

Yesterday (6), the Baixinho had already rejected the ex-partner’s statement, classified Edmundo’s quotes as ‘silly jealousy’ and promised to continue the answer this Thursday. No sooner said than done.

– So I’m the one who’s egocentric, right? The strange thing is that I talk to him when I meet him. He’s already been to my house, and we’ve already met on the beach, in footvolley. TBT comes around. They can prepare themselves – said Romário in an interview with ‘Uol’.

The duo renewed the 90’s rivalry after Edmundo, in the podcast ‘Inteligência S/A’, comment on the removal of former players.

– I was a good friend of his, but Romário is very vain and self-centered. At a time back there, he was really nice to me. But getting to the front, we became competitors. Everything, women, artillery, title, vacancy in the national team… We started to have conflicts. If I get to the beach, if he doesn’t talk to me, I won’t talk either – Edmundo began.

– I prefer to be with mine, with whom I can live in communion. Self-centeredness gets in the way. This was hurting me and pushing me away. Everything revolves around him and that for me is not possible. I don’t like to talk bad about the guy. He doesn’t mess with me, and I don’t mess with him either – completed in the podcast ‘Inteligência S/A’.