Round 6: Actors explain where the sinister doll in the series comes from, and actually compete in children’s games on TV; watch

They are the moment! Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon and Jung Ho-yeon, stars of the South Korean series “Round 6”, participated in “The Tonight Show”, which aired this Wednesday (6th). ), In the USA. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, the artists gave details about the plot that currently ranks number one on Netflix in 90 countries! A truly global phenomenon!

In the opinion of Wi Ha-joon, interpreter of police officer Joon-ho, part of the production’s resounding success is due to the children’s and sadistic games that we see throughout the episodes. “I definitely think part of the appeal is Korean children’s play. This can be quite original and, at the same time, shocking to viewers around the world.”, he opined, who even praised the social criticism behind the story.

“I also think we’ve done a good job of expressing the true human nature of pure greed. And that greed could be seen inside games. I think this is something that might sound familiar to a lot of people”, he argued. For those who haven’t watched, the series follows a group of people in debt, who participate in fatal “jokes” in search of a cash prize.

One of these games, seen in the first chapter, is called “French fries 1, 2, 3”. The challenge in question is controlled by a giant doll that fires shots at any participants who disobey the rules of the game. What a lot of people don’t know is that the sinister little robot was developed from a design commonly seen in South Korean schoolbooks. “When we were at school, there were some characters, a boy and a girl. This is the girl”, pointed Ho-yeon. Watch:

Also on the show, the cast members participated in some of the little games we all know, like rock, paper and scissors, and egg-in-the-spoon racing! Kkkk Do you want to see who the big winners of these challenges were? Then play in the video below: