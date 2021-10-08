Round 6: why Netflix will edit phone number that appears in the series

5 hours ago

Credit, Netflix Photo caption, Round 6 to become Netflix’s most watched series

Netflix announced it will edit the Round 6, one of his most successful series, to cut out snippets where a real phone number appears after a woman has received thousands of calls on her cell phone.

The bloody South Korean drama features contestants being asked to call the number and participate in children’s life and death games for cash.

According to the woman, the number shown in the series was identical to hers and she ended up receiving a flurry of phone calls.

Round 6 is about to become one of the most watched series on Netflix.

The woman, a businesswoman in Seongju, South Korea’s southeast, told local media that she has been getting thousands of text messages and calls on her phone “to the point that it’s been difficult for me to get on with daily life.”

“This is a number I’ve been using for over 10 years, so I’m quite surprised. There are more than 4,000 numbers that I had to delete from my phone,” she told the economy newspaper MoneyToday.

“At first, I didn’t know why, but my friend told me that my number was shown on Round 6 and that’s when I realized it.”

She reportedly rejected indemnity offers of up to 5 million won (R$23,000).

Netflix did not comment on the possible compensation, but asked fans of the show to refrain from calling the number.

Credit, Netflix Photo caption, Bloody South Korean drama shows contestants being asked to call numbers and participate in children’s life and death games for cash

“Together with the producer, we are working to resolve this issue, including editing scenes with phone numbers where necessary,” Netflix told Wednesday (6/10).

The series was released on September 17th and, according to Netflix, reached number one in 90 countries in just 10 days.

Although the series’ genre is not new, its striking visuals, characters that generate empathy with the audience and disturbing description of human nature have made it a huge success worldwide.