Round 6: why Netflix will edit phone number that appears in the series

Round 6

Round 6 to become Netflix’s most watched series

Netflix announced it will edit the Round 6, one of his most successful series, to cut out snippets where a real phone number appears after a woman has received thousands of calls on her cell phone.

The bloody South Korean drama features contestants being asked to call the number and participate in children’s life and death games for cash.

According to the woman, the number shown in the series was identical to hers and she ended up receiving a flurry of phone calls.

Round 6 is about to become one of the most watched series on Netflix.