RS Health Department issues alert for disease outbreak that causes acute diarrhea

The State Department of Health issued this Thursday (7) alert for an outbreak of Acute Diarrheal Disease, which affects 25 cities in the state. The main symptom of gastrointestinal disease is diarrhea, which may be accompanied by abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and fever.

According to the note, outbreaks of the disease have been identified since the end of August and, in some cities, the causative agent is norovirus. An investigation seeks to determine the cause of the outbreak in other municipalities, according to the Epidemiological Surveillance. The transmission of the disease occurs mainly through the consumption of contaminated water or food. In the case of norovirus, it can still occur through contact with contaminated surfaces.

The cities that are on the alert are Dois Irmãos, Esteio, Morro Reuter, Porto Alegre, Bento Gonçalves, Nova Prata, Carlos Barbosa, Garibaldi, Monte Belo do Sul, Caxias do Sul, São Marcos, Pinto Bandeira, Santa Maria, Lavras do Sul , Colorado, Saldanha Marinho, Santana do Livramento, Santa Cruz do Sul, Mato Leitão, Horizontina, Tucunduva, Santa Rosa, Santo Cristo, Barra Funda and Sarandi.

The alert brings recommendations for health professionals, schools and day care centers. The secretariat indicates that the population should only consume water from reliable sources, and always seek hand hygiene, as well as washing food and utensils.

Day care centers and schools that prepare meals must keep samples, 100g or 100 ml, of all prepared foods, including beverages, in appropriate packaging for food, first use, identified with at least the name and date of preparation, stored by 72 hours under refrigeration, at a temperature below 5º C. If any student presents symptoms, they must be isolated from the others. Rest and fluid intake are also recommended to avoid malnutrition.

