RS issues alert for diarrheal disease outbreak in 25 cities

This Thursday (7), the State Department of Health in Rio Grande do Sul issued an alert for an outbreak of Acute Diarrheal Disease, which already affects about 25 cities in the state.

The main symptom of gastrointestinal disease is diarrhea, which may be accompanied by abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and fever.

Through a note, the department said that outbreaks of the disease have been identified since the end of August and, in some cities, have the causative agent of norovirus.

The Epidemiological Surveillance stated that an investigation seeks to determine the cause of the outbreak in other municipalities. The disease is transmitted through consumption of contaminated water or food.

In the case of norovirus, it can still occur through contact with contaminated surfaces. The alert from the department brings several recommendations for health professionals, schools and day care centers.

The local Health folder indicates that the population should consume only water, and always seek hand hygiene, as well as washing food and utensils.

According to the Poa24horas portal, day care centers and schools that prepare meals must keep samples, of 100g or 100 ml, of all prepared foods, including beverages, in appropriate packaging for food, for first use, identified with at least the name and date of preparation, stored for 72 hours under refrigeration, at a temperature below 5 ºC