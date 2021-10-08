Rumo makes requests for railroad authorization and generates competition on stretches – Economy

BRASILIA – THE Ministry of Infrastructure received five more requests from companies that intend to build new ones railways in the private authorization regime, released by provisional measure in August. Three of these requests came from Logistics course. In two cases, the layouts coincide with extensions already requested by the VLI Logistics to the government, pointing to the first disputes between companies after the new regime.

With the most recent requests, the government has already totaled 19 requests for the creation of railway stretches, with an estimated investment of R$ 81.5 billion, in 5.4 thousand kilometers of new tracks that cross 12 units of the Federation.

One of the stretches requested by Rumo was between the cities of Lucas do Rio Verde (MT) and Água Boa (MT), with an estimated investment of R$6.4 billion. It is the same length as the order previously made by VLI, for 557 kilometers.

Both companies are important players in the railway sector, where they already operate under the public concession regime. Rumo is responsible, for example, for Malha Norte and Malha Paulista, highlighting the flow of production from the country through the port of Santos. One of the routes managed by VLI is the Centro-Atlântica Railroad (FCA), which runs through seven states plus the Federal District.

In the authorization model, the second segment that may arise with competition is between the municipalities of Santa Vitória, in the district of Chaveslândia, and Uberlândia, both in Minas Gerais. The stretch was also subject to an application submitted by VLI to the Ministry of Infrastructure, with a length of 235 kilometers and estimated investments of R$ 2.7 billion.

The MP that released the new model of railway operation admits that the government grants concessions for the exploration of railways that share the same origin and destination pairs or that are located in the same geographic region. The only observation of this rule is that the guidelines of the national rail transport policy must be observed. According to the Estadão/Broadcast, the sections requested by VLI and Rumo have independent exits.

The third request made by Rumo was to complement MRS Logística’s infrastructure in the Port of Santos. The idea is to create a second horseshoe off the existing one, with a forecast of R$ 1 billion in investments along 37.5 kilometers of extension. The segment would be between the Perequê yard, in Cubatão (SP), and the left and right banks of the Port of Santos.

A large pulp producer, Bracell was responsible for the other two requests recently submitted to the Ministry of Infrastructure. One of them foresees the construction of a 4-kilometer stretch in Lençóis Paulista (SP), with an estimated investment of R$ 50 million. The objective is to transport annually a load of 1 million ton of eucalyptus logs from its factory in the municipality to the Port of Santos.

The other route requested by the company, of 19.5 km, is intended to connect Lençóis Paulista to the Pederneiras (SP) rail network, towards the Port of Santos. The planned investment is R$ 200 million. The idea is that the railroad can transport a general cargo of pulp calculated at 1.7 million tons a year.

Of the 19 applications submitted to the Ministry of Infrastructure, 14 are already undergoing an assessment by the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT), which is responsible for analyzing the location compatibility of the required railway.