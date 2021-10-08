Safra’s heirs agree and must close legal dispute | finance

One I wake up in between Alberto Safra and the rest of the family must close one court dispute that he moved over the your father’s inheritance , Joseph Safra . According to the Value learned, the two sides have reconnected recently and are expected to formalize an agreement soon.

O Value had shown in August that Alberto, the second son of banker Joseph Safra, was asking in US courts for access to the medical records of his father, who died in December. The material would serve as a subsidy for the heir to contest the will of the patriarch of the Safra financial group, which in Brazil alone has assets of around R$220 billion.

According to the petition made in the Southern District Court of New York, in the last document that established the succession, Alberto claimed to have lost rights that had already been agreed upon in a previous plan.

The change of terms took place a few months after Alberto left the bank in Brazil, at the end of 2019. So, he shared, in practice, from the board of directors, the daily life of Safra with his younger brother, David. With a different view on the conduct of business, Alberto left Safra and founded another financial group, the Wing Investments.

At Safra, Alberto and the male brothers, David and Jacob — in front of the Sarasin Harvest abroad — they each already had 28% of the institution. Alberto remains a shareholder in all businesses. the only woman is Esther Safra, who maintains the Jewish school Beit Yacoov and is married to Carlos Dayan, from the family that owns Daycoval. Joseph’s widow, Vicky Harvest, was younger than her husband and is now 69 years old.

Joseph’s four children joined the Forbes magazine’s ranking of billionaires this year, with a fortune estimated at US$ 7.1 billion. Vicky is in a separate placement, with an estimated equity of $7.4 billion. Already Lily Harvest, widow of Edmond Safra — Joseph’s brother — has a fortune estimated at $1.3 billion.