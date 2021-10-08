Saint Irenaeus, the “champion of the fight against heresies”, will be Doctor of the Church

The Pope’s announcement was made in the audience with the members of the St. Irenaeus Mixed Orthodox-Catholic Working Group: “Your patron will have the title of Doctor unitatis”. Benedict XVI gave him a catechesis in 2007: “He was a champion in the fight against heresies”.

Salvatore Cernuzio/Marianela Jaguraba – Vatican News

Coming from the East, but apostle in the West, “shepherd” and “champion of the fight against heresies” as Benedict XVI defined him, Saint Irenaeus of Lyon will soon be proclaimed Doctor of the Church with the title of doctor unitatis, Doctor of the Unit. The announcement was made directly by the Pope this morning (07/10), in a brief passage in his speech to the members of the Joint Orthodox-Catholic Working Group “Santo Irenaeus”. “I will have the joy of declaring your patron Doctor of the Church,” said Francis, describing this figure of primary importance in Church history as “a great spiritual and theological bridge between Eastern and Western Christians.” The very name, Irenaeus, “bears the imprint of the word peace”, underlined the Pope, recalling the Greek root Ειρηναίος (Eirenaios), which precisely means “peaceful”, “peacemaker”, “seraphic”. In other words, it indicates someone who strives to bring and work peace. Exactly what the saint’s life program was.

Evangelizer of the barbarians in the fight against Gnosticism

A native of Asia, probably born in Smyrna and arriving in Gaul in 177, a disciple of Polycarp, then indirectly of the apostle John, he was the first Christian theologian to attempt a global synthesis of early Christianity. He spoke Greek, but to evangelize the Celts and Germans, he learned the languages ​​of peoples considered to be barbarians. He carried out his work at a time of harsh persecution and in a historical period marked by two major cultural events: the emergence of Gnosticism in the Christian realm, the first form of heresy with a doctrinal structure capable of also fascinating many educated Christians; and the spread in the pagan world of Neoplatonism, an all-encompassing philosophy that had some affinities with Christianity.

Doctrine Defender

Irenaeus tried to give a decisive answer to highlight the errors contained in Gnosticism, a doctrine that asserted that the faith taught in the Church was only a symbolism for the simple, unable to understand difficult things, while the initiates, the intellectuals, would understand what was behind them. behind these symbols, and so would form an elitist, intellectualist Christianity. On the other hand, the pastor of Lyon opened a window of dialogue with Neoplatonism and accepted some of its general principles, developing them personally. Two works of his writings remain: the five books entitled “Against heresies” and the “Exposition of Apostolic Preaching”, also defined as the oldest catechism of Christian doctrine.

Benedict XVI’s Catechesis in 2007

Through his writings, Irenaeus pursued a dual objective: “To defend the true doctrine from the attacks of heretics and to clearly expose the truths of the faith”, as Pope Benedict XVI, who dedicated a whole catechesis to this “eminent personality” in his general audience March 28, 2007. “Irenaeus is above all a man of faith and a Pastor,” said the current Pope emeritus on that occasion. “From the good Shepherd he has the sense of measure, of the richness of doctrine, the missionary ardor… Irenaeus is the champion of the fight against heresies”. “Firmly rooted in the biblical doctrine of creation,” he refuted “the dualism and Gnostic pessimism that devalued bodily realities” and claimed “decisively the original holiness of matter, body, flesh and spirit.”

beyond the heresies

But the work of Irenaeus goes far beyond the refutation of heresy: “It can be said that he presents himself as the first great theologian of the Church, who created systematic theology; he himself speaks of the system of theology, that is, of the internal coherence of all faith”, Pope Benedict XVI recalled again. “At the center of your doctrine is the question of the Rule of Faith and its transmission. For Irenaeus, the Rule of Faith coincides in practice with the Apostles’ Creed and gives us the key to interpreting the Gospel”. Irenaeus carried the Gospel he received in an unbroken chain of the Apostles, who taught nothing but “a simple faith”. Always arguing with the “secret” character of the Gnostic tradition and noting its contradictory successes, he – said Joseph Ratzinger – was careful to illustrate “the genuine concept of the Apostolic Tradition” which is “public”, “unique” and “pneumatic”, guided by the Holy Spirit “who makes it alive and makes it rightly understood by the Church”.