Samba in the dressing room, mental strength and good football: Fernando Diniz changes Vasco in 30 days | Vasco

“Life is for those who know how to live, try to learn the art, so when you get hit you don’t get down, winning and losing is part of it. Raise your head, friend, life isn’t so bad. In the world we lose, but not always This is how the game is. There’s a way for everything, and if there wasn’t a way, it’s not over yet” .

The excerpt from the song “Clareou”, by Xande de Pilares, which has accompanied Fernando Diniz since the times of Audax, is a kind of anthem in Vasco’s resumption in Série B. It was with samba in the dressing room, a lot of conversation to recover the mental strength of the band players and victories with good football that the coach managed in 30 days to “lighten” an environment that had been hazy in São Januário.

From a discredited team, with unlikely access, Vasco changed its course in the competition and already sees the return to the elite as something tangible. The distance to the G-4 was ten points, currently it is five and, in case of victory over Sampaio Corrêa, on Saturday, it could drop to two – provided there is a winner in Botafogo x CRB.

Recovery of players and endorsement by Nene

Before preparing the team for the three consecutive victories (Diniz has two more draws and is unbeaten in five games), the coach immediately got to work. Even before the first practice – it was announced on September 9th and closes 30 days on this Friday. One of his first acts was to endorse the hiring of Nenê, a negotiation that was being held by Lisca. The coach even called the midfielder, with whom he worked at Fluminense, and sped up the deal. Ball inside. Nenê changed the team’s spirit on and off the field.

On his first day at the club, a good example of how Diniz tends to lead the cast was observed. The coach pulled Riquelme into a chat and gained the full-back’s confidence. The young man, who had been saddened by the loss of his grandfather, one of the nearly 600,000 victims of Covid-19 in Brazil, and had been little taken advantage of, became an important player.

– We had an immediate connection. He is a talented young man and has a bright future ahead of him – praised Diniz, after assisting the side in the victory over Goiás.

Riquelme was not the only one who increased his performance with the arrival of Diniz. Morato, Marquinhos Gabriel, Pec and Ricardo Graça are other good examples. Before contested, they became relevant in the gear of a team that has Leandro Castan, Nenê and Cano as pillars. With the individual well, it didn’t take long for the collective to shine, as shown by the collective construction goals against Goiás and Confiança.

– (Diniz) It was logic at the beginning of the work, it was logic when Marcelo Cabo left and it is logic now. If you are going to analyze the market, yes, it was time for it to fall. But Diniz is a guy who learns a lot, especially in defeats. Every week, Diniz uses new methods. He adapts. He makes his game in less time than he already did. This only marks his evolution – commented Alexandre Bird, executive director, in an interview with ESPN.

Diniz enjoys personal conversations, but he also talks to the whole group. Since he arrived, he has changed the atmosphere, with positivity and confidence. If access before generated internal doubts, as Romulo publicly emphasized after the defeat to Avaí, it became feasible in the words of the coach. Everyone bought the speech. And woe to the one who gets discouraged. Faith in qualifying for Serie A has been preached since September 12, when he introduced himself to the players and had a long conversation with them under the eyes of Bird and President Jorge Salgado.

The locker room, by the way, is sacred, and Diniz has his methods. Before every game, Xande de Pilares’ samba echoes through a speaker on duty. It doesn’t matter the location, it doesn’t matter the phase of the team. The custom that the coach has been carrying since the times of Audax, the team that led to the surprising vice-championship in São Paulo, in 2016, was repeated even in the administrations at Athletico-PR, Fluminense and Santos. It’s always like this: before the warm-up, the coach puts or asks someone to play the song. Always the same. Something restricted to players and staff members.

In Fluminense and Santos, for example, it was common for the group to get together and sing “Clareou”. The moment was treated as a fraternization, something to take the tension out of the environment. Obviously, the thing was just over the point. It did not affect concentration and preparation for matches. At Vasco, music is always present before the ball rolls.

People close to Diniz say that the coach is not a one-note samba and that he usually changes the album, but there is a consensus that “Clareou” is always the most striking.

– That’s the owner (laughs). If you turn on, the music talks a little cool. The lyrics are cool – said an ex-command of Diniz.

After the warm-up, as in other clubs, Diniz gathers the athletes in the final round for the last words of motivation. Against Góias, a phrase, revealed in a video by Vasco TV, drew attention.

– We’ll push the crowd the same way they push us. We’re going to run to c… And give life. You’re going to go in there and eat Goiás. There’s no such thing as a dispute, one of ours. They are all ours. All ours. All ours… Now it’s time to put it in there. The crowd will ignite, take advantage of a corner, a kick. The fans will come along. Confidence. We are good for c…, believe it. Let’s crush Goiás – said Diniz, inflaming the locker room before the game against the team from Goiás, when Vasco had its best performance in Serie B.

Anyone who follows Vasco’s daily routine says that training with Diniz is longer and more demanding. The group usually works in the morning and is not easy even on the eve of matches, when coaches usually take it easy.

Diniz speaks loudly, snakes, curses and works. Reports are that, just like in games, the coach is very agitated in training. But he appears to have the group in hand in his first month of Vasco. Unlike his predecessor Lisca, who had some attitudes that didn’t catch on well among players.

Compared to its predecessors, by the way, its performance is by far the best in Serie B, so far. Unbeaten, with three wins and two draws, the coach has 73%. Lisca had (43%) and Marcelo Cabo (50%).

Faith in athletes as a pillar of discourse

More than working to exhaustion his technical and tactical methods that prioritize the ball, Fernando Diniz tends to “enter the athletes’ heads”, as the fashionable term says, with the aim of showing that they are capable.

Professionals who have already followed different works by Diniz highlight the way in which he relates to his pupils. And the ability and the elements at its disposal to point out to players that it is possible to execute certain moves.

Specifically at Vasco, although it prioritized equal treatment to the group, it paid attention to younger people, such as Riquelme, Gabriel Pec, Andrey, Bruno Gomes and Ricardo Graça, but it also had an echo in leaders to encourage the kids to recover.

Defense initiated by approaching players in attack

The leap of Fernando Diniz’s cat was to make Vasco more combative in the attacking sector. The coach tried to bring the players closer in the offensive phase, which made the team much more effective in post-loss pressure. The attackers came to figure among the tackling leaders in recent games and started to destroy opposing attacks far from their defense field (See goals that illustrate the change well below).

By populating one side of the attack, in addition to having more weapons in the event of losing the ball, Diniz allows for a greater exchange of short passes in order to invade the rival field. More than that, it pulls the opponent’s mark out of the area, which opens spaces on the opposite side and leaves its attackers in a more comfortable situation when defining.

Diniz gave up the classic 4-3-3 with two open wingers, who, at most, switch sides. Supported play allows you to attack and defend with superiority of players.

About the changes of parts, the coach started backing up Marquinhos Gabriel, who grew up, and gave up a steering wheel. Adept at giving conditions for the best to play, in the last round he decided to continue Riquelme on the left, put Zeca as defensive midfielder and promoted the return of Léo Matos to the right flank.