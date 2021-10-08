Santa Cruz has outbreaks of disease that cause acute diarrhea – GAZ – News from Santa Cruz do Sul and Region

The State Center for Health Surveillance (Cevs), an agency linked to the State Health Department of Rio Grande do Sul, released this Thursday, 7, an epidemiological alert reporting outbreaks of Acute Diarrheal Disease (ADD) in 25 municipalities of the Rio Grande do Sul. Among these cities are Santa Cruz do Sul and Mato Leitão.

The main symptom of ADD is diarrhea, which can be accompanied by nausea, vomiting, fever and stomach pain. The problem can be caused by a variety of microorganisms, explained the Cevs, but outbreaks are often associated with Norovirus. The disease is, in general, contracted by the consumption of contaminated water or food, but transmission can also occur through contact with contaminated surfaces or with sick people, from bodily secretions.

The alert from the health surveillance center informs that the 25 municipalities have registered ADD outbreaks since the end of August 2021, with control and investigation measures already being implemented. In nine cities, Norovirus has already been confirmed as the cause of infections, says the bulletin, although it does not specify which cities are.

The 13th Regional Health Coordination (CRS), headquartered in Santa Cruz do Sul, registered cases of the disease in three cities in its coverage – Venâncio Aires also has records, although it is not included in the Cevs bulletin. In Mato Leitão and Venâncio, the situations were located in kindergarten schools and are already under control, with the infection cycle interrupted by sanitary measures.

55 cases were notified to CRS in the capital of Chimarrão, all linked to a day care center. Of these, ten are children and the rest are teachers and servants. Three stool samples were collected from the students with symptoms and all three were positive for Norovirus.

In Mato Leitão, 59 cases were reported in a school, 31 of which were children. Younger students, aged up to six years old, were mainly affected. In this case, no samples were collected for analysis.

The case of Santa Cruz is of more concern: the number of records is already over two hundred and those infected are spread over several neighborhoods in the city. The first notifications computed by the regional are from the second half of September.

Epidemiological surveillance takes as reference the so-called “sentinel units”, which in Santa Cruz are the Materno Infantil Center (Cemai), the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) and the Hospitalzinho. At the UPA and at Hospitalzinho, since September 21, there have been 123 records of ADD, among adults and children. At Cemai, 68 children sought care with this disease, since the second half of September. The number of cases is certainly higher, because there are infected patients treated in other health units.

Nurse Beanir Lara, who works in the epidemiological surveillance sector at CRS, says that, as in Venâncio Aires it was possible to identify Norovirus as the cause of infections, the coordinator believes that the same agent is the cause of the disease outbreaks in the three cities. The investigation, at the moment, is focused on the analysis of water samples, collected in different places. The exams, however, are carried out by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) and the results are slow to come out.

The report of Portal Gaz made contact with the City Hall of Santa Cruz do Sul, seeking more information about the outbreak in the city, but there has been no return yet.

Treatment and Prevention

In case of symptoms of Acute Diarrheal Disease, the recommendation is to rest and increase fluid intake. In cases of aggravation, it is necessary to seek care at a health unit.

To avoid ADD, it is important to consume water only from safe sources, which undergo a disinfection process. In emergency situations, the recommendation is to boil water for drinking and preparing food for at least 5 minutes before use. Contamination can even occur through ice made from non-drinking water.

Proper hand hygiene with soap is also an important preventive measure. The Cevs also recommends that people with symptoms be kept away from food handling activities and that water tanks be cleaned once a year.

The Cevs bulletin provides specific recommendations on preventive measures to be taken by health professionals and those responsible for schools and day care centers. Read the full alert here.

CRS wants to reinforce preventive actions

Nurse Beanir Lara, from the 13th CRS epidemiological surveillance sector, says that the coordination’s inspection teams should be called for training, or at least a meeting, soon, to deal with the outbreak of Acute Diarrheal Disease. There is a perception that the focus, in recent months, on combating Covid-19, has reduced surveillance of other diseases, such as ADD, and there is a need to intensify work to prevent these pathologies, which tend to occur more with the arrival the summer and, consequently, the heat.

