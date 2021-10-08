São Paulo performances: Rigoni commands reaction, and Calleri scores first goal in return | São Paulo

Emiliano Rigoni: in the first game with the support of the São Paulo fans, the Argentine felt completely at ease. Aside from the penalty goal scored by Calleri, the best opportunities came in individual plays from the 77 shirt, either on the right side or in the middle. In each game, he is a candidate to be the star of the team throughout the season, even though he does not participate in the title of São Paulo. Grade: 7.5.

Jonathan Calleri: maybe it wasn’t the best performance since returning to Morumbi, even in the first chance as a starter. However, when the fans returned to the stadium, the Argentinean center forward left his mark and gave reason to the traditional São Paulo music. Calleri was a goal (and also annoyed the rival defense). Grade: 6.5.

Marks: the young man revealed in the youth categories won the chance to start the derby against Santos, but he didn’t have a good night at Morumbi. In Santos’ goal, the young man’s indecision allowed Carlos Sánchez to dominate, adjust his body and hit the goal to open the scoring. In attack, he failed to make a difference in individuality. Grade: 5.5.

Igor Gomes: improvised on the right flank, the midfielder suffered in the defensive part, as in the Santos goal in which Léo Baptistão falls on the back of his sector. Still in the bid, the shirt 26 did not tighten the mark on Zanocelo, who rolled for Sánchez to swing the net. From then on, the performance was correct, more with the objective of closing the spaces than supporting as a wingman. Grade: 6.0.

1 of 2 São Paulo team before the game against Santos — Photo: Marcos Ribolli São Paulo team before the game against Santos — Photo: Marcos Riboli

Check out the scores of the São Paulo players:

James Volpi [GOL]: 6.5

Igor Gomes [LAD]: 6.0

Miranda [ZAG]: 6.0

Leo [ZAG]: 6.0

welington [LAE]: 6.0

luan [VOL]: 6.0

(Gabriel [VOL]: 6.0)

Rodrigo Nestor [VOL]: 6.5

(Liziero [VOL]: 6.5)

Lucian [MEI]: 6.5

Emiliano Rigoni [ATA]: 7.5

Jonathan Calleri [ATA]: 6.5

(Martín Benitez [MEI]: 6.0)

Marks [ATA]: 5.5

(Gabriel Sara [MEI]: 6.0)