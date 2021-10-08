São Paulo, Santos and Grêmio tie and increase chances of big relegation; see probabilities

round 24 of the Brazilian championship it wasn’t good for three elite giants in particular. After they tie their games, Guild, saints and São Paulo have not achieved the desired results to try to get away from relegation chances this season. With that, the chances of a great Brazilian club falling at the end of the dispute also increased.

According to projections of the FiveThirthyEight, partner statistical model site of ESPN, the only point won by the trio in this round made the relegation chances of each one of them grow. Right now, who is more “at risk” is Grêmio, which in round 24 jumped from 27% to a 33% chance of falling in this Brasileirão.

O Immortal tied at home 2-2 with the Cuiabá, in this last Wednesday (6), and continues in 17th, opening the Z-4, with 23 points, two behind Santos, the first club out of the sticking zone at the moment.

O Fish, in turn, drew 1-1 with São Paulo, in Morumbi, this last Thursday (7), went to 25 points and saw their relegation chances rise from 24% to 25%.

Finally, São Paulo is the one with the most peaceful situation among the three. 14th place with 29 points, the Morumbi club is six points away from the Z-4, but the chances of a possible relegation still exist. With the tie at home, they rose from 6% to 7%.

At this moment, in addition to Grêmio, Bahia and sport, which are also mass clubs in the country, are in the same situation, as is the lantern Chapecoense, and complete the Brazilian’s Z-4.





This second trio also has high chances of relegation in the competition: Bahia (42%), Sport (67%) and Chapecoense (99%). O Youth, despite being out of the Z-4 ​​and 15th at this point, also a 46% chance.

In round 25, while Grêmio faces Santos, in Vila Belmiro, on Saturday (9), São Paulo will face Cuiabá, away from home, on Monday (11).