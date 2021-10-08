Scientists Find Best Time for Diabetics to Exercise

According to a survey by scientists at Maastricht University Medical Center, Netherlands, and published in the scientific journal The Physiological Society, in people with metabolic problems, the best time to exercise is in the afternoon.

The survey was done with men with diabetes or predisposition to the disease, and they observed greater metabolic benefits and decreased fat compared to participants who exercised in the morning.

Scientists don’t know exactly why this is the best time, but speculate that the explanation may lie in the biological clock. “It regulates various processes in the body, and it all has a rhythm. Some are known, some are not, but the biological clock impacts metabolism and when the body burns fat or carbohydrates,” Patrick Schrauwen, one of the study’s authors, told CNN International.

Another possible explanation is that, in the afternoon, the body is more awake and has been better fed, increasing the chance of a good performance. High body temperatures during the period may also be related to this improvement.

However, although the time has some importance, scientists say that constancy is what guarantees the improvement of health — if the activity is done regularly, the biological clock tends to adapt and function accordingly.