Scientists find out what time brings the best results in physical activity

Afternoon workouts lead to better results for some people, according to a study published this year.

The study, which looked at men at risk or diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, found that participants who exercised in the afternoon had more metabolic benefits, as well as more positive effects on their exercise performance and loss of fat mass compared with participants. who exercised in the morning.

The researchers say they don’t know exactly why training in the afternoon might lead to better results — probably due to a combination of factors and more research is needed — but they can speculate based on what is known about human physiology and time. biological.

“Our body has a biological clock and it regulates many processes in the body and these processes have a rhythm,” said study author Patrick Schrauwen, professor of “Metabolic aspects of type 2 diabetes” at Maastricht University in the Netherlands.

“Some of them are well known, like your body temperature and your blood pressure,” Schrauwen said.

Our biological clocks also affect our metabolism and whether our bodies burn fat or carbohydrates at certain times, he added.

And for study participants who were obese or at risk for type 2 diabetes, the fat-burning processes were best suited in the afternoon.

Food intake probably also plays a role, said Shawn Arent, professor and chair of the department of exercise science at the University of South Carolina (USA).

“You spent more hours awake during the day, you were more awake, you had the chance to fuel the system a little more,” said Arent, who did not participate in the study.

Higher body temperatures in the afternoon can also help muscle performance, almost like a daily built-in warm-up.

“When you start to realize how strong that biological clock can be, and then if you do things like eat food at the wrong time of day, or be inactive at the wrong time of day, or be inactive at times when you should be active , this can have a big impact,” added Schrauwen.

“The good news is, you can also use it to your advantage.”

Schrauwen said that not eating afternoon snacks and avoiding evening meals can have a big impact on a person’s weight and overall health.

Other studies have shown that late eaters tend to consume more total calories than early day eaters.

Arent also said it’s important to eat protein after a workout, but the exact timing of nutrient intake after exercise can be flexible — so don’t feel the need to gulp something down immediately after a run.

Exercise quality trumps time

For many people, getting enough exercise is much more important than exercising at exactly the right time.

“The quality of your workout and the quality of your overall diet will go much further, so time starts to increase and it makes you much more effective,” Arent said. “Is there an ideal time? Yes, that’s what you will do consistently.”

Arent also said that circadian rhythms are adjustable, so with some perseverance, a night owl can become an early riser by exercising, if that makes more sense for its schedule.

“If you train consistently at a certain time of day, you start to adapt to that,” Arent commented. But he cautioned against sacrificing sleep to train early because overall sleep quality is more important than doing extra training here and there.

Fortunately, research also shows that exercise can lead to better quality sleep, and exercising in the afternoon or at night doesn’t compromise sleep schedules, as long as it’s done at least 90 minutes before bed.

Train at the same time as the competition

It can be especially useful for competitive athletes or people training for a race to exercise at the same time of day as the event. For example, Arent said he worked with a football team that was able to improve their performance by moving at the same time as the games.

However, the time of day may be less important for endurance exercise such as long-distance running or cycling.

But for those looking for high performance, power and strength, afternoon workouts still come first. The best window for explosive athletics appears to be between 1 pm and 6 pm, Arent said. This is good news for professional athletes who don’t need to schedule their workouts around jobs from 9am to 5pm.

(Translated text. Read the original in English here.)