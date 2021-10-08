Secretary defends fixed ICMS per liter to lower fuel prices

In an interview with CNN, the Secretary of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels at the Ministry of Mines and Energy, José Mauro Ferreira Coelho, explained why the rise in fuel prices in Brazil and what needs to be done to contain this rise.

The secretary mentioned four possible alternative measures: fix the value of ICMS per liter; update the ICMS calculation basis; creation of a reserve fund and the use of a kind of “tax mattress”, a tax that could be controlled according to the price of a barrel of oil in the international market.

Some of the measures mentioned are in a complementary bill, sent by the Executive Branch to the National Congress in February this year, but which has not yet been approved.

Why is Brazil experiencing this escalation in fuel price increases in recent months?

Secretary José Mauro Ferreira: “The increase in fuel and energy prices, in general, has been experienced in the world and not just in Brazil. First we have the increase in the price of oil on the international market. At the beginning of the year, the price of a barrel was 50 dollars and today it is 81 dollars. An increase of over 60%. Another important point is that Brazil is still an importer of oil products, despite the government’s efforts to attract new investments in refining in Brazil. Thus, we have to practice the Import Parity Price. Prices linked to the international market and in dollars. If this were not the case, we would not have any economic agent willing to import and thus we would have a risk of shortages. The exchange relationship between the Dollar and the Real also has an impact on the domestic market and, finally, there is the issue of taxes. While the federal tax is fixed per liter, we have the state tax, which is a percentage of the final price of fuel for the consumer, which has the potential to further increase this price for the consumer.”

What is the federal government doing to prevent these increases?

Secretary José Mauro Ferreira: “It is important to talk about what the government has already done. Within the formation of fuel prices, the only portion of the federal government is the federal taxes: PIS [Programa de Integração Social], COFINS [Contribuição para o Financiamento da Seguridade Social] and CIDE [Contribuição de Intervenção no Domínio Econômico]. CIDE, today, is zeroed in all fuels. With the exception of gasoline, which is a small price: 10 cents per liter. In cylinder gas, we do not currently have any federal tax levied on cooking gas. Recently, the federal government also published a decree in which for 60 days we zeroed the PIS/COFINS rate on diesel. That’s 35 cents per liter that the federal government gave up for 60 days. We’ve zeroed all taxes on cooking gas. We also approved the provisional measure (MP for Fuels), which brought the direct sale of hydrated ethanol, the direct sale by the producer to the resale point, without going through the distributor, and the end of regulatory protection of loyalty to a brand. These two actions have great potential to increase competition and reduce the price for the final consumer. We also present the complementary bill (PLP16/2021), which has a series of actions with the potential to reduce the price of fuel for the final consumer. Another recent initiative was the provisional measure known as Price Transparency MP. Today, all service stations are required to clearly show what each part of the fuel price is. Price coming from the refinery, price of biofuel or added, the distribution and resale margin and federal and state taxes”.

What action(s) could effectively lower the price of gasoline, for example?

Secretary José Mauro Ferreira: “It is important to approve the project [PLP16/2021], which we send to Congress. One of the important points is the ICMS calculation basis, which is an amount calculated by the states, usually 15 and 15 days. On this basis, the ICMS rate is applied. If I update within this period, this has volatility, a very large variation. One of the structuring actions, in this case, is for us to increase this ICMS calculation base time. A longer period would give less volatility and, of course, this brings benefits to the consumer. Another important point is that the ICMS is fixed per liter. Each state would choose the amount that would be charged per liter. Another possibility would be a possible fuel price stabilizing reserve. A fund in which we would have budget resources that could be used at a given time of high fuel prices”.

Where would the resources to maintain this fund come from?

Secretary José Mauro Ferreira: “This is a challenge. These resources can come from various sources. Of course, this has to be debated and is being analyzed by the Ministry of Economy. But it can be, for example, part of the royalties paid, part of the sale of the Union’s oil, among several other possibilities. With that, we would have budgetary resources to be placed in this fund. How would this fund be used? At a certain moment when the price of fuel has passed a level, the fund is activated so that the price remains at that pre-established level. This is one of the possible alternatives. Another alternative would be the “tax mattress”, a tax that we call counter-cyclical. When the price of oil increases and the price of fuel increases, we reduce this tax on fuel. And when the price of oil decreases in the international market, we increase the price of this tax, so that the price of fuel becomes more or less stable. In the case of the “tax mattress”, the right time to start it is when the price of oil falls. It is therefore not an action to be taken at this time”.

Would all these actions depend on the approval of the National Congress?

Secretary José Mauro Ferreira: “There are actions that depend on the National Congress, such as the PLP16. We understand that the Chamber and the Federal Senate are very aware of this need. They have been working hard so that we can overcome these challenges. And there are other actions that don’t necessarily depend on Congress. Actions that can be taken by other institutions, organizations or even through other work fronts”.

Confaz (National Council for Finance Policy), for example, formed by the Minister of Economy, state secretaries of finance of the states and the Federal District?

Secretary José Mauro Ferreira: “Yes. The ICMS base calculation case can be worked on within the council, if the National Congress approves the proposal”.