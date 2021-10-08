See 10 trivia about the first film in history recorded in space – 10/07/2021

The first film recorded in space is already coming true. On Tuesday (5), actress Yulia Peresild, 37, and director Klim Shipenko, 35, arrived at the ISS (International Space Station), aboard a Souyz spacecraft, piloted by cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov.

The trip lasted six hours and involves an ambitious Russian project to showcase the country’s successes in space exploration.

“We were pioneers in space and we maintain a position of confidence. Missions that help to publicize our achievements are great for the country,” said Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Kremlin.

Check out the following facts about the historic initiative:

1. Name of the movie

The film is called “Challenge” in English, or “Vyzov” in Russian — the literal translation of the original title would be something like “the connection”.

2. Plot “Afternoon Session”

Peresild will play Zhenya, a surgeon who has to rush to the Space Station to try to save the life of a crew member. He was hit by a piece of space junk, and needs to be operated on in orbit.

3. Actor cosmonauts

The three cosmonauts from the Russian space agency Roscosmos who are aboard the ISS — Shkaplerov, Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov — will have roles in the film. Novitskiy will be the man who needs the surgery.

4. Time off Earth

The actress and the director will stay, at least, until the next October 17th, on the ISS, filming some parts of the film. They will return to our planet with Novitskiy, in a crew change.

5. Several days for a few minutes of images

The goal of the film’s organizers is to get between 35 and 40 minutes of usable recorded footage during that 12 days. Additional scenes will be filmed on Earth.

6. Months of preparation

To prepare for the flight and the nearly two-week stay in orbit, the two civilians underwent four-month training at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

7. Government movie

Russian government-controlled channel One is involved in the film’s production. The script was edited by Roscosmos herself, who wants to show the space in a more “professional and artistic” way.

8. Won from NASA

The US space agency also wants to make a film in space, starring Tom Cruise. The director would be Doug Liman, and the logistics done by SpaceX, by Elon Musk. But this should only happen next year.

9. First movie in real microgravity

No film has ever had scenes shot inside the International Space Station. The closest one was Apollo 13, from 1995, in which the microgravity sections were filmed aboard NASA’s KC-135 plane, which simulates the feeling of weightlessness.

A huge challenge as it only lasts 25 seconds per flight parable (ascents and descents). It took 612 climbs to complete the recording. On the ISS, this won’t be a problem as microgravity is constant.

10. Full house

In addition to the three cosmonauts and the two Russian visitors, they are living and working on the ISS: Commander Thomas Pesquet, French from the ESA (European Space Agency); Americans Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, from NASA; and Japanese Aki Hoshide, from Jaxa. The Russian segment, smaller, must be very tight.