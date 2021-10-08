“Self-examination is the patient’s self-knowledge,” says breast cancer specialist

posted on 10/07/2021 6:17 PM



(credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)

Mastologist from the Oncoclínicas group and member of the Brazilian Society of Mastology, regional DF Lucimara Veras is the interviewee of CB.Saúde this Thursday (10/07) – program of the Brazilian mail in partnership with TV Brasília. At the bench, the conversation was conducted by journalist Carmen Souza. The breast cancer specialist talked about breast cancer and the warning signs that both women and men have to pay attention to. The doctor warns that breast cancer is the second most common type of cancer among women. “Breast cancer is the second most common type of cancer in women in the world, it is second only to skin cancer, it is the cancer that kills the most. So that’s why it’s important for us to take care and try to prevent it”, he says.

The doctor explains that breast cancer is more frequent among women, but it can also be present in men. She warns that a diagnosis made at the beginning of the disease is important for a good result in the treatment.

According to the breast cancer specialist, one of the most important signs that people should be aware of are nodules. “Breast cancer can appear through different signs and symptoms. The main symptom, the main warning sign that this patient or that patient will notice is the appearance of a nodule. Which is a lump in the breast. This nodule is present in 90% of patients with breast cancer. It’s a warning sign, if you felt a lump, a lump in the breast, look for a specialist to examine you,” he says.

Self-examination is a way for the patient to know himself and, for that, there is no rule, says the breast cancer specialist. “It is important that this patient touches herself, knows her body. Because in the past, we recommended a self-examination where we indicated that patients stand in front of the mirror, in the bath, raise their arm in a specific position and do the palpation. a certain order to do these exams. Nowadays we don’t recommend that anymore”, he explains.

The National Cancer Institute (INCA) estimates that there may be a 13% decrease in cancer incidence by adopting healthier habits. The doctor says this is possible. “The Brazilian Society of Mastology, since last year, has had a campaign. The sooner the better. Our campaign is basically for the patient to prevent themselves through healthy habits”, he explains

About the pandemic impact on cancer prevention, because patients are afraid to go to clinics and hospitals for fear of covid-19, Lucimara explains that there was a drop in demand, but that this situation is already improving. “What we see is that there was a very important reduction in patients, with a very important reduction in diagnoses. Now that the population is more vaccinated, we are seeing this return of patients to the office. But then the problem arises, because the we start to get these patients with lesions that are a little bigger. That’s why, even during the pandemic, we recommend and always recommended that you don’t miss your exams”, he concludes.