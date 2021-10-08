Sete Lagoas opens a selection process to fill 403 vacancies for Health and Endemic Fighting agents

The Municipality of Sete Lagoas – through the Municipal Health Department – ​​opened a public selection process to fill 160 vacancies in the position of Community Health Agent and another 243 vacancies in the Fight against Endemic Diseases. Entries can be made on the page of the company responsible for the selection www. omniconcursospublicos.com.br until October 28th.

The process will be through an objective test of a qualifying and eliminatory character and an introductory 40-hour training course, in accordance with labor practices and market technologies of an eliminatory nature. O official notice is available at the address www. omniconcursospublicos.com.br and presents general rules such as attributions of functions, classification criteria, details on the content of the tests and requirements for exemption from payment of the registration fee.

There are vacancies for the position of Community Health Agent in the following health units: Airport, Alvorada, Barreiro, Bela Vista, Belo Vale I, Belo Vale II, Bernardo Valadares, Bouganville, Canada, Catarina, CDI, CDI II, Cidade de Deus I, Cidade de Deus II, Dona Silvia, Eldorado, Emilia, Esperança, Fatima, Fazenda Velha, Interlagos, Iporanga, Itapuã I, Itapuã II, Jadim dos Pequis, Jardim Europa, Jardim Primavera, JK, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Manoa, Monte Carlo, Morro do Claro, Montreal, Nossa Senhora das Graças, Nova Cidade, Orozimbo Macedo, Padre Teodoro, Progresso, Santa Cruz, Santa Helena, Santa Luzia I, Santa Rosa, Santo Antonio, San Francisco, São Geraldo, São João I, São João II, União, Verde Vale and Várzea. The position of Combating Endemic Agents will be filled in the following units: Dengue Control Center, Zoonoses Control Center or Control Center for the Culex and African Pernilong.

Registration for all positions cost R$30 and the tests will be applied on November 14th in places that will be announced up to five days before this date. All classified candidates, obeying the order of classification in the Objective Test, will be invited to participate in the training course. The final result will be published, on November 29, in the Official Gazette of the Municipal, on the website of the Municipality of Sete Lagoas: www.setelagoas.mg.gov.br.