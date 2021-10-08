Settlement could end legal dispute over inheritance of banker Joseph Safra, sources say

São Paulo — Alberto Joseph Safra and his family are close to an agreement on the will of his father, Brazilian banker Joseph Safra, which could avoid litigation over a fortune of about US$16 billion, said two sources with knowledge of the matter in the Tuesday to Reuters.

Fortune: Meet Vicky, the discreet widow of Joseph Safra, guardian of a global banking empire

Alberto challenged his father’s will in a New York court, alleging that Joseph, who suffered from Parkinson’s disease and died last December at the age of 82, was not in a position to make the changes that were made to the family’s succession planning. in 2019.

The alterations ended up depriving Alberto of his share in the inheritance.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Banker and founder of Safra bank, Joseph Safra died of natural causes, aged 82 Photo: Pascal Guyot / AFP In this October 1981 photo, Joseph appears beside his brother, Edmundo, at Minister Saraiva Guerreiro’s reception at the Latin American representatives of the UN meeting in Manhattan (USA) Photo: Arquivo/O Globo Agency Safra suffered from Parkinson’s disease, and in recent years lived in Switzerland with his wife Vicky Photo: Eric Gaillard / REUTERS In 2020, Joseph Safra surpassed businessman Jorge Paulo Lemann and became the richest man in Brazil, according to Forbes magazine. Lemann was at the top of the ranking since 2013 Photo: Agência O Globo Entrepreneur, the banker was responsible for building the Safra Group in the world. Today, it is in 25 countries and has over R$1 trillion under management. Photo: Fernando Donasci/ Agência O Globo

He argued in court that he had been disinherited, a characterization contested by his mother, Vicky Safra, administrator of the Joseph Safra estate, according to a document filed in court.

Opportunity:Region of Calabria, Italy, will offer 28,000 euros to those who move to its villages

The Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported for the first time the ongoing negotiations between Alberto and his family.

Alberto and his brothers declined to comment on this and other financial matters to Reuters.

He is one of Joseph Safra’s four children. Safras has banks in Brazil, Switzerland and the United States, as well as a real estate portfolio that includes the Gherkin building in London, as well as a stake in Chiquita Brands International, with headquarters in Switzerland and the US.

Know more

To the point Which way is the party that unites DEM and PSL going?



Lauro and Gabeira The social media blackout is the new aspect of modern warfare



Malu is ON Caetano Veloso: Conservatism in Brazil is threatened and weak



CBN Panorama Latest Covid CPI Testimonials; ANP’s controversial auction; and Nobel Prize in Literature





Fortune estimated at $16 billion

The family’s fortune is estimated at around $16 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Most of Joseph Safra’s assets had already been donated by him in his lifetime to his wife, Vicky Safra, and their children, according to court documents.

This means that Alberto would have already received some part of the family fortune. Donations from the father to the heirs began more than a decade ago, including shares in Banco Safra in Brazil, which Alberto still holds, a source familiar with the situation told Bloomberg in August, who asked not to be identified.

Read more:Who is Hui Ka Yan, the Chinese raised by his grandmother who sold vinegar as a child and built the Evergrande empire

Alberto resigned from Banco Safra’s board of directors in November 2019 after a dispute with his younger brother, David.

He said at the time that he would launch his own bank, Banco ASA. But Alberto revised his plans and instead opened an asset manager, ASA Investments.

Before contesting his father’s will in court, Alberto disagreed with the family holding company’s dividend policy.

According to the minutes of a general meeting held in May by J.Safra Holding SA, a family holding that controls commercial buildings and other non-financial ventures, Alberto disagreed with the distribution of dividends at the minimum levels.

The holding paid R$ 80 thousand reais on a profit of 85 million reais. Alberto voted against.

His brothers now run the family’s banking empire, with the eldest, Jacob, responsible for international operations, and the youngest, David, overseeing the Brazilian company. His sister, Esther, is an educator and runs a school in São Paulo.