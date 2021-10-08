Shiba Inu (SHIB) rises 385% in one week and becomes the 12th largest cryptocurrency

Nothing seems to stand in the way of the Shiba Inu (SHIB). The cryptocurrency which is also a meme has had another 50% jump in the last 24 hours.

Reaching a local high of $0.0003473 on Thursday, the SHIB has risen an incredible 385% in the past seven days, with the latest price action taking the currency to 12th position in the cryptocurrency rankings, according to CoinGecko.

With a market value of US$17 billion, SHIB is reminiscent of other cryptos such as Chainlink (LINK), Litecoin (LTC), Avalanche (AVE) and Uniswap (UNI).

Described as “an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building”, Shiba Inu was created by a developer under the pseudonym Ryoshi and launched in August 2020.

Shiba Inu the loose

The token has been going up since the beginning of the week, with one of the main reasons probably being a tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk with the dog that is the image of crypto.

Last Sunday (3), Musk posted an image of his new Shibu Inu pup, Floki, sending waves of enthusiasm through legions of SHIB fans and even taking the hashtag #SHIB to trendig topics on Twitter.

In another milestone, Etherscan data shows that the legion of people who own SHIBU has already passed the 700,000 mark.

Shiba Inu’s leap comes amid a widespread surge in the cryptocurrency universe, with Bitcoin rising 30% in the last week.

The world’s leading cryptocurrency again hit the $55,000 mark on Wednesday (6). However, at the moment, it is changing direction and at the time of writing this text on Thursday (7) the value is around US$ 54,000.

Ethereum has risen 25% last week to trade at $3,5700 at the time of this publication.

*Translated and edited by permission of Decrypt.co