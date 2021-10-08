Shiba Inu (SHIB): what’s behind the sudden surge of nearly 400% of the cryptocurrency

Shiba Inu Dog (Jaycee Xie/Unsplash)

SAO PAULO – Bitcoin (BTC) rises almost 30% in a week in what seems to be an expressive growth when compared to the stock market, but it is nothing more than a sigh in the bizarre world of cryptocurrencies.

In the same period, an unknown cryptocurrency called Shiba Inu (SHIB) not only skyrocketed 13 times more, but also outstripped digital assets known as UniSwap (UNI) and Avalanche (AVAX) in the global ranking of cryptocurrencies with the highest market value, occupying the 12th place.

Shiba Inu is a cryptocurrency that emerged from the same meme as Dogecoin (DOGE) – it’s a kind of meme meme, but with completely anonymous creators. Although it originated as a joke, the project took off earlier this year and even stopped Binance because of the demand for addresses from Ethereum, the blockchain on which it is based.

This time, its trading volume has grown so much as to make it the most traded cryptocurrency on the Coinbase, Binance and Huobi exchanges in recent days. Whoever put, for example, US$ 1,000 in assets on October 1st, turned the amount into US$ 3,830 in the maximum reached on Thursday (7) – a profit of approximately R$ 15.6 thousand.

On the other hand, the apparent lack of motives behind the asset’s price spike is noteworthy, as the announcement of a decentralized exchange (DEX) and a proprietary portfolio came weeks ago, with no visible impact on the price.

In addition, the currency listing on the Coinbase brokerage, something that tends to drive prices, took place a month ago and even registered its high 40% event in one day, but it has already lost its effect.

It’s not just Elon Musk

The first clue to the reasons behind the episode came when users discovered, through a service on Twitter that monitors the activity of whales (investors with large capital in a certain asset) that someone had bought 6 trillion units of the cryptocurrency, valued in the US $43.8 million as of September 30th.

Shortly thereafter, Tesla CEO (TSLA34), Elon Musk, posted a photo of a Shiba Inu dog on Twitter, in what would have been a “buy signal” followed by the community and served as a catalyst for the bull movement.

The purchase itself did not affect the price immediately, but it did become very profitable after Musk released the image. The 6 trillion SHIB has yielded the mysterious investor so far a profit of more than $150 million.

Read also: XP and Rico launch two cryptocurrency passive funds, with investment starting at R$ 100

However, it is not possible to pinpoint where the tsunami started. In Bitcoin bull movements, for example, market monitors can identify when the buying pressure comes from Coinbase, which is widely used by institutional investors. When the American brokerage is the source of demand, the currency tends to get more expensive there, generating a premium over other platforms.

But none of this was noticed with Shiba Inu. Even moving large volumes, transactions were sprayed across several exchanges, pointing to a possible mass adoption by retail investors – in the jargon of Twitter and Telegram communities, they are called “Shib Army”, users willing to buy and hold the coin in the belief that it will multiply gains down the road.

Coordinated actions of this kind are prohibited in the regulated capital markets, but they tend to thrive in the underworld of the cryptocurrency communities. It is also there where indications of what motivated the initiative usually appear.

burned tokens

In addition to following the whale, members of the “Shib Army” seem to have been aiming for the expectation of greater shortages of the currency. On the one hand, the charity Crypto Covid India, which fights the pandemic in India, announced the liquidation of all 50 trillion of SHIB donated by Vitalik Buterin, founder of Ethereum, in May – meaning less pressure to sell.

On the other hand, users bet on the token burning system, which automatically withdraws units of currency from circulation at each transaction. Thus, the demand for the asset itself may have created a cycle that fed back and boosted the rally of the last few days.

There is also one final element caught by those who kept an eye on the project’s news this week: on Tuesday (5), one of the project leaders announced that Shiba Inu will win its own collection of cryptoart in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFT).

“10,000 lovely creatures are on the way. The excitement behind this NFT distribution has eclipsed everything we could have imagined, and we’re very excited to introduce them to you next week (or sooner),” the user known by the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama said in a blog post.

The creators of Shiba Inu want to ride the wave of NFTs, which collect stories of people who find rare digital items and sell them at auctions pocketing profits in the hundreds of times. To buy an NFT you need LEASH, another cryptocurrency from the same ecosystem.

Scratchs

Sudden rises tend to attract investors looking for quick profits, but experts warn that herd movements like this one, which feed on the fear of being left out (FOMO, its acronym in English), are a full plate for bitter losses.

The main pitfall is high volatility, which can erode user capital within hours. After reaching a local maximum of US$ 0.00003473 around 10 am this Thursday (7), Shiba Inu is already undergoing a strong correction and retreats to US$ 0.00002406 at 4:30 pm – those who bought in the morning have already lost more 30%.

Brazil’s leading experts teach you how to invest better in this asset class: meet the Cryptoinvestor course!

Related