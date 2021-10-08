‘Silvio Santos Program’ is canceled after Patrícia Abravanel is removed

The news that Patricia Abravanel tested positive for Covid-19 not only caught viewers by surprise, but also the direction of SBT. With the absence of Silvio Santos’ daughter number four for an indefinite period, the “Silvio Santos Program”, which would be recorded this Thursday (7th) by the presenter, had to be canceled and there is no scheduled return of the recordings.

This morning (07), during the broadcast of the program “Vem Pra Cá”, Gabriel Cartolano interrupted the news from the journalistic part of the morning attraction to inform the public the reason for the absence of Patrícia Abravanel. The presenter surprised viewers by revealing that his colleague was removed from her activities after testing positive for Covid-19.

“In a prudent way, she decided to leave and this morning Patricia took the test. She had to wait for that window, two to four days. Pati took the test today and tested positive… She asked to reassure all the fans, reassure all of you who like her, who like our partnership here at ‘Vem Pra Cá’ and soon she will be back”, said Patricia’s stagemate.

It is noteworthy that Silvio Santos’ daughter was going to record an unpublished edition of the “Silvio Santos Program” this Thursday afternoon (7th). With Silvio Santos away from his station and his professional commitments, Patrícia, who had already recorded some paintings of her father’s attraction for the program shown last Sunday (03), was endorsed by Homem do Baú and given the mission to replace the animator.

The presenter of “Vem Pra Cá” made her father so proud with his performance in front of the Sunday attraction, which Silvio Santos even called Fabiano Wincher, director of the program, to praise his daughter. In the call, the owner of SBT also said that Patrícia Abravanel would continue to be his replacement and that she would record the entire program that bears the name of the animator.

However, the direction of the São Paulo station did not have news that would cause the recordings to be cancelled. According to information disclosed by the advice of SBT, everything was already properly prepared and Patrícia was ready to leave home and go to the station. But, when doing the routine test, she ended up being surprised with the positive result. With the diagnosis, Silvio Santos’ daughter number four was immediately removed and the recording of the program cancelled. With no prediction of Silvio’s return and now with Patrícia’s departure, the Sunday attraction will have no new content and will be repeated again.

“The Communication Department informs that, this Thursday, October 7th, the presenter Patricia Abravanel, when leaving for the recording of the Silvio Santos Program, underwent a routine exam and tested positive for Covid-19. Patricia must remain isolated in her residence until her quarantine is complete. The presenter is well, asymptomatic and receiving all the care to ensure her prompt recovery”.