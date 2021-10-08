Sings Comigo Teen brings together Jovem Guarda and pop classics this Sunday (10) – Sings Comigo Teen 2

In the second episode of Sing with Me Teen 2, which airs this Sunday (10), young candidates promise to delight the public with national and international successes from different periods.

Between performances, the hit The pain of this love, from the KLB trio; the anthem my way, known in the voice of Frank Sinatra; Like a Prayer, by Madonna; Splish Splash, famous song by the Jovem Guarda sung by Roberto Carlos; and I Will Never Love Again, soundtrack of the recent movie a star is born.

Led by Rodrigo Faro and Ticiane Pinheiro, the musical competition, which is the world’s first children’s spin off in the international format All Together Now, will show Brazil the talent of young artists who will give their all in individual or group presentations, in the most varied rhythms, to take home the R$ 200 thousand prizes and an apartment.

But first, the little singers need to thrill the attraction’s 100 judges. If any one of them likes the candidate’s performance, they can get up and, from the booth itself, sing with the competitor. The more standing coaches, the more points the participant can accumulate.

Sings Comigo Teen on digital platforms

O sings with me teen it is also present on Record’s digital channels. On social networks, the public will be able to follow the best moments of the program on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, in addition to the Portal R7.com and PlayPlus, streaming service from record. On Instagram, people will be able to interact with the program through a Stories filter. During the program, comments and photos from the audience will be shown, as well as videos and Stories of people singing at home. To decide the winner of the program, the final vote will take place through the Portal R7.com.

About the format

O sings with me teen was the first children’s version of All Together Now, original format by Endemol Shine Group, whose national version, Sing with me, has already won three seasons in Record TV: two with the presentation of Gugu Liberato and one with Rodrigo Faro.

O Sing with Me Teen 2 is presented by Rodrigo Faro and Ticiane Pinheiro and airs on Sundays, right after the Faro Hour.