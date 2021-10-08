So far, 2021 Nobel Prizes go only to men

By Johan Ahlander and Gwladys Fouche and Julie Steenhuysen All eight award winners Nobel of 2021, in medicine, chemistry, physics, and literature were men, rekindling a recurrent debate about diversity in the coveted award, mainly in the scientific categories. Arden Patapoutian and David Julius received the Award Nobel of Medicine on Monday. Giorgio Parisi, Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann won the Physics Award for their work to decipher climate chaos, while Benjamin List and David MacMillan received the Chemistry honor for developing a tool to build molecules. The 72-year-old Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah became the second black writer in sub-Saharan Africa to win an award Nobel of Literature. The last black person to win the award was writer Toni Morrison in 1993. “Abdulrazak Gurnah meets at least one criterion of a writer from a non-traditional cultural circle — a non-European with a colonial background, but he is not a woman,” said Anne-Marie Morhed, president of the Swedish Association of Women’s Scholars. 1 in 12 Illustration by David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian, winners of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Medicine Credit: Niklas Elmehed/Nobel Prize

two in 12 David Julius in video call with Arden Patapoutian after the Nobel Prize in Medicine Credit: Photo: Twitter/Holly Ingraham

3 in 12 Arden Patapoutian was born in Lebanon; upon learning of the award, he thanked the US for the ‘chance of excellent training and support for basic research’ Credit: Photo: Twitter/Nobel Prize

4 in 12 Illustration representing the trio of Nobel Prize-winning researchers in Physics; Syukuro Manabe (left), Klaus Hasselmann (centre) and Giorgio Parisi (right) Credit: Niklas Elmehed/Nobel Prize

5 in 12 Japanese physicist Syukuro Manabe; along with two other colleagues, he took the Nobel Prize 2021 in Physics Credit: Photo: Nobuko Manabe

6 in 12 German physicist Klaus Hasselmann; along with two other colleagues, he took the Nobel Prize 2021 in Physics Credit: Photo: Twitter/Nobel Prize

7 in 12 Italian physicist Giorgio Parisi; along with two other colleagues, he took the Nobel Prize 2021 in Physics Credit: Photo: Twitter/Nobel Prize

8 in 12 Benjamin List and David MacMillan Receive Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2021 for Developing a Precise New Tool for Molecular Construction Credit: Niklas Elmehed/Nobel Prize

9 in 12 Benjamin List was at a cafe with his wife, Sabine List, when he received the call from Stockholm announcing that he had won the Nobel Credit: Photo: Twitter/Nobel Prize

10 in 12 David MacMillan won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry alongside his colleague Benjamin List; announcement was made this Wednesday (6) Credit: Photo: Reproduction/Princetown

11 in 12 Illustration by novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah; he took the Nobel Prize for Literature 2021 Credit: Niklas Elmehed/Nobel Prize

12 in 12 Nobel Prize winner for Literature, Abdulrazak Gurnah, during a lecture at the University of Kent, UK Credit: Reproduction/University of Kent (7.Nov.2018)

“There are still two awards left: the Nobel Peace and Economy. The (Norwegian) committee of the Nobel still has the chance to honor a woman.”

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and activist Greta Thunberg are seen as candidates for the Prize Nobel of Peace.

The Norwegian committee of the Nobel it is led by a woman and most of the members are women, following the previous committee: also led by a woman and with a majority of women in the composition.

There has been pressure in recent years for the award not to go just to white males in North America or Western Europe, as was the case in previous decades.

Compared to the dozens of black recipients of the Prize Nobel of Peace in history, there has never been a black winner in the medicine, chemistry and physics awards, points out Professor Winston Morgan, a toxicologist at the University of East London, who has already studied representation in the awards as part of his research on inequality in the sciences. .

“In terms of the difference between the world’s population and the winners – the biggest difference is gender,” says Morgan. “The number of female award winners is very, very small.”

Scientists of both genders went to social media to complain about the lack of recognition for women so far this year.

GenderAvenger, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting women’s voices in public debate, said the awards were “like a terrible mystery, in which you know the end halfway through the book. Four of the six categories announced and no women in sight, @NobelPrize. The history of the Award Nobel is that men did everything? (Spoiler: Women are also doing amazing jobs).”

(Reporting by Johan Ahlandar in Sweden, Gwladys Fouche in Norway, Julie Steenhuysen in New York)