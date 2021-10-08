So far, 2021 Nobel Prizes go only to men

By Johan Ahlander and Gwladys Fouche and Julie Steenhuysen
All eight award winners Nobel of 2021, in medicine, chemistry, physics, and literature were men, rekindling a recurrent debate about diversity in the coveted award, mainly in the scientific categories.
Arden Patapoutian and David Julius received the Award Nobel of Medicine on Monday. Giorgio Parisi, Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann won the Physics Award for their work to decipher climate chaos, while Benjamin List and David MacMillan received the Chemistry honor for developing a tool to build molecules.
The 72-year-old Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah became the second black writer in sub-Saharan Africa to win an award Nobel of Literature. The last black person to win the award was writer Toni Morrison in 1993.
“Abdulrazak Gurnah meets at least one criterion of a writer from a non-traditional cultural circle — a non-European with a colonial background, but he is not a woman,” said Anne-Marie Morhed, president of the Swedish Association of Women’s Scholars.
“There are still two awards left: the Nobel Peace and Economy. The (Norwegian) committee of the Nobel still has the chance to honor a woman.”
Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and activist Greta Thunberg are seen as candidates for the Prize Nobel of Peace.
The Norwegian committee of the Nobel it is led by a woman and most of the members are women, following the previous committee: also led by a woman and with a majority of women in the composition.
There has been pressure in recent years for the award not to go just to white males in North America or Western Europe, as was the case in previous decades.
Compared to the dozens of black recipients of the Prize Nobel of Peace in history, there has never been a black winner in the medicine, chemistry and physics awards, points out Professor Winston Morgan, a toxicologist at the University of East London, who has already studied representation in the awards as part of his research on inequality in the sciences. .
“In terms of the difference between the world’s population and the winners – the biggest difference is gender,” says Morgan. “The number of female award winners is very, very small.”
Scientists of both genders went to social media to complain about the lack of recognition for women so far this year.
GenderAvenger, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting women’s voices in public debate, said the awards were “like a terrible mystery, in which you know the end halfway through the book. Four of the six categories announced and no women in sight, @NobelPrize. The history of the Award Nobel is that men did everything? (Spoiler: Women are also doing amazing jobs).”
(Reporting by Johan Ahlandar in Sweden, Gwladys Fouche in Norway, Julie Steenhuysen in New York)