Solange Almeida reveals that she thought about giving up her career: ‘Crises of panic and anxiety’

The singer Solange Almeida, 47, opened his heart during an appearance on the DVD by Walkyria Santos. Onstage, she revealed that she thought about quitting her career after experiencing anxiety and panic attacks.

“It’s even something like that, difficult to say, but I had already made up my mind that I would never sing again and that it would end my career. But everyone asked to come back and Walkyria made the invitation… Not everything you see on the social network is, because sometimes we show something on the internet, sometimes with a joy that we are not”, said Solange on occasion.

After the artist’s statement, her fans and followers were shocked. To better explain the matter, this Friday (8), Almeida said through his social network: “Everyone knows that singing has always been my life, my passion, and it will continue to be. But a while ago we were living a normal life, of concerts and we were taken by surprise with this pandemic, which I looked, yes, on the bright side. I was more present at home with my family and I discovered a side, hitherto unknown, and I got used to it. And when I saw everything getting better, I wondered if I was ready to go back. And I stayed there with the syndrome of the little house, because I got a lot used to my house and my family”.

“I’m being monitored because I was having anxiety attacks, I had panic syndrome to leave the house and even to pick up my cell phone was difficult. But thanks to God and my faith, which is huge, I’m having the affection of my friends, the care of my family, the patience of the fans. And wait for me in 2022, the owner comes with everything and our story is not over, it is just beginning”.

“When someone talks about an anxiety or panic crisis, don’t criticize, because only who knows is who lives. It’s very difficult, guys, only I know. I saw the microphone and didn’t want to pick it up and people charging me when I was going to record, produce music or video. And I couldn’t, because I was so closed and recluse in my world that I didn’t want to. But thank God it all passed”, he concluded.

know more

+ Wife shares husband with mother and younger sister: ‘When I’m not in the mood’

+ In sexy pose, Cleo Pires says: “Loving my big ass”

+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence