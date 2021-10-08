Sony Introduces “Perfect for PlayStation 5” Bravia TV Line

Facebook

Sony has announced that its new lineup of Bravia XR TVs will be branded ‘Perfect for PlayStation 5’ (perfect for the PS5).

This was a year after the company began labeling other Bravia TVs ‘PlayStation 5 Ready’.

According to a press release (via VGC), the shift from ‘ready’ to ‘perfect’ lies in two new features exclusive to the Bravia XR televisions – Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode.

Auto HDR Tone Mapping (Auto HDR Tone Mapping) means that when performing initial setup on a PS5, the console will detect the TV and automatically configure the best HDR settings.

Meanwhile, the genre auto image mode can detect whether the user is playing games or watching the media and will switch the image mode accordingly. When starting a game, the TV automatically switches to Game Mode.

Both features will be added to the PS5 in a system update by the end of 2021.

The new televisions will also include support for HDMI 2.1, allowing frame rates of up to 120 fps at 4K resolution. Customers who purchase one in the UK before 30 November 2021 will receive £100 of PlayStation Store credit.