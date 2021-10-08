Spanish athlete diagnosed with “homosexual illness” by a gynecologist

posted on 10/08/2021 10:52 AM / updated on 10/8/2021 10:58 AM



(credit: Reproduction / Social networks)

Alba Aragón, athlete of Spanish nationality, took a big scare after a visit to the doctor’s office, last Monday (4/10). The goalkeeper of the CAP Ciudad team, from Murcia, Spain, received a diagnosis from the gynecologist that she had a “homosexual disease”.

The 19-year-old went to the Reina Sofia University Hospital in Cordoba, Spain, because she noticed an irregularity in her menstrual cycle. During the consultation with the doctor, she commented on sexual orientation.

In an interview with a news portal, Alba says she thought it was important to talk about it with the doctor. “I told him I was gay because I thought it was relevant to the exams I was going to take. I’ve liked women since I was 15 and I’m not ashamed to say it.”

Although she accepted this information being placed on her file, she was startled when she saw that her sexual orientation was classified as an illness. The fact was reported to the hospital, which responded in a note. “We deeply regret the error made in collecting the data in the clinical report of the gynecologist who treated the patient,” the statement said.

According to family members, the athlete will also file a formal complaint against homophobia. The episode reverberated in the country. The football team to which she is part regretted what happened and expressed support for the player.

“We unconditionally support the player in her courageous act of denunciation”, informs the publication on social networks.