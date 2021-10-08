Spanish goalkeeper diagnosed with ‘homosexual disease’ by a gynecologist

MADRID — After a gynecological consultation last Monday, April 4, Spanish goalkeeper Alba Aragón, from CAP Ciudad de Murcia, Spain’s 4th division team, was surprised to receive a report from the gynecologist that she had a “homosexual disease “. The 19-year-old woman reported the incident to the hospital where the consultation was carried out. However, although the Spanish Health Service and Minister Juan José Pedreño lamented the situation, they treated the case as just a small error.

Premier League: Brighton player arrested on suspicion of sexual abuse

The 19-year-old athlete reports that she went to the Reina Sofia Hospital due to discomfort with the irregularity of her menstrual cycle and, during the consultation, commented on her sexuality with the doctor — agreeing that the information was included in her medical record. However, after receiving the report, he was surprised with his guidance being cited as a disease. The professional’s identity was not disclosed.

“I told him I was gay because I thought it was relevant to the exams I was going to take. I’ve liked women since I was 15 and I’m not ashamed to say it,” he said in an interview with El Español.

The young woman even alerted the hospital, which said she had never received such complaints against the doctor. Also according to the newspaper, Alba’s mother admitted that she will file a formal complaint.

“We deeply regret the error made in collecting the data in the clinical report of the gynecologist who treated the patient,” hospital officials said in a statement.

Read: 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Japan; see videos

CAP Ciudad de Murcia also supported the goalkeeper. In a post on Twitter, the club shared the report received by Alba and demanded action.

“We demand that the responsibilities be clarified and we unconditionally support the player in her courageous claim,” he said.