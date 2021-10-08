Spanish goalkeeper goes to the doctor and is diagnosed with “homosexual disease”

The goalkeeper of CAP Ciudad de Murcia, from Spain, Alba Aragón went to Hospital Reina Sofía, on Monday (4/10), to perform routine gynecological exams and took home a report with a diagnosis of “homosexual illness”.

During the consultation, Aragón complained of irregularity in the menstrual cycle, opened up with the doctor about his sexual orientation and allowed this detail to be on his file, but he did not think he would go to the space designated for illnesses.

“I told them I was homosexual because I thought it might be relevant to the exams I was going to take. I like women since I was 15 years old and I’m not ashamed to say it. What I didn’t expect is that it would appear in the report literally as a disease”, reported the 19-year-old athlete.

She returned with her family to the hospital to question what had happened and was informed by a member of the site that there had been previous complaints against the same professional by the same.

Looking for support, Alba found the LGBTQIA+ Galactyco collective, which sent letters to the Health Service, demanding immediate action, as well as an apology to the athlete.

The club also spoke about the case, standing by the goalkeeper. “We demand that responsibilities be clarified and we unconditionally support the player in her courageous claim”, published CAP Ciudad de Murcia.

The Health Service apologized and justified what happened by claiming that it was a “computer error”. According to Juan José Pedreño, the Health Minister, it was nothing more than a small mistake by the doctor who registered Alba’s sexual orientation in the wrong place.

The hospital also took a stand: “We deeply regret the mistake made in collecting the data in the clinical report of the gynecologist who treated the patient.” The player’s mother, however, wants to file a formal complaint against the Health Service and the doctor who gave the “diagnosis”.

