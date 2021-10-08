Spanish goalkeeper receives gynecological diagnosis of “homosexual illness” | international football

Alba Aragón, goalkeeper of the soccer team CAP Ciudad de Murcia, in Spain, went to Hospital Reina Sofia, considered a reference in the region, this Monday for a routine gynecological exam, and returned home with the diagnosis of “homosexual illness”.

The 19-year-old player, who had complaints related to the irregularity of the menstrual cycle, openly spoke to the gynecologist about her sexual orientation and authorized that this data be included in her file, but did not expect it to be included in the field of diseases.

Alba Aragón shows the report in which they classified their sexual orientation as a disease

I told him I was gay because I thought it might be relevant to the exams I was going to take. I like women since I was 15 years old and I’m not ashamed to say it. What I didn’t expect is that it would literally appear in the report as a disease — affirmed Alba Aragón, to the newspaper ‘El Español’

When he returned to the hospital to question what had happened, Alba and the family were informed by a member of Reina Sofia that they had already received numerous complaints against the doctor for the same problem.

In search of help, the young woman turned to the LGBTQIA+ Galactyco collective, which in turn sent letters to the Health Service, demanding immediate rectification and an apology to the patient for the humiliating and discriminatory treatment.

The athlete also had the support of the club, which publicly denounced the case, revolting the Spanish population.

The Health Service apologized and attributed the incident to a “computer error”. According to Juan José Pedreño, the Health Minister, it was a simple mistake by the professional who registered Alba’s sexual orientation in the wrong place on the form. In a statement, the Reina Sofia Hospital also recanted.

– We deeply regret the error made when collecting the data in the clinical report of the gynecologist who treated the patient.