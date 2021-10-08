[Spoiler] Far Cry 6 post-credits scene includes connection to another game in the series

Facebook

The games Far cry often tell a new story, with new heroes and villains to meet (except with the just-announced case of the first two games). Nonetheless, Far Cry 6 breaks with tradition by including a direct, unexpected and somewhat intriguing connection to another game.

FINAL NOTICE: this news contains spoilers from Far Cry 6.

Although Far Cry 6 tell a lot your own story, the ending offers a surprising connection with Far Cry 3 by reintroducing the voice of Vaas (played by original actor Michael Mando). After the credits, an audio-only scene unfolds with a conversation between guerrilla Juan Cortez and a character referred to in the captions as a ‘smuggler’, but who is clearly the voice of Vaas.

The conversation is quite innocuous, discussing the final events of the game and establishing that Juan is providing Viviro (the fictional cancer drug produced in the setting of Far Cry 6, Yara) for the smuggler. But the fact that Vaas is here is more interesting than the conversation itself (which you can hear below).

Supposedly, Vaas was supposed to be dead. In Far Cry 3, protagonist Jason Brody stabs the iconic villain multiple times. Far Cry 3 takes place in 2012, while an alternate ending of Far Cry 6 confirms that the story takes place in 2020 or 2021, mentioning pandemic blockages.

We know Vaas will be in one of the DLCs from Far Cry 6 (more details here), so maybe we’ll have more information about this connection or just a Far Cry 7.

Far Cry 6 is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC. Read our review and see the ratings the game has been receiving.