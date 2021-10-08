Stay on top of this Friday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – It’s time for the monthly US job market report, and half a million Americans are expected to have found work in the last month. Recent data suggests the risk is of an upward surprise. The ANP auction did not have the expected result. Tesla is leaving California.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Friday, October 8th.

1. Payrolls to cement Fed reduction expectations

The US labor market report for September is expected today and it will take a big disappointment on the hiring front to change the consensus that will start cutting back on its bond purchases in November.

Analysts expect the US economy to have added 500,000 jobs in the month to mid-September as the country emerged from a difficult hiring boom due to the Covid-19’s Delta variant surge. The risk of a surprise seems slightly skewed to the upside, given that the private-sector hiring estimate – at 568,000 – was 100,000 more than the consensus-built estimates for today.

Average hourly earnings growth, another important variable, is expected to decelerate to 0.4% in the month, but accelerate in annual terms to 4.6%.

2. Failure in ANP auction

The 17th Round of bidding rounds for exploratory blocks, promoted by the National Agency of (ANP) had a weak result, attracting only two companies and negotiating only five of the 92 assets for sale. Not even Petrobras (SA:) participated in the auctions. Only the Santos basin received an offer by Shell (NYSE:), which bought the five blocks, one of them in partnership with the Colombian Ecopetrol. In all, R$37.14 million were paid to the Union.

The environmental issue was the biggest impediment to the success of the round, according to analysts interviewed by Globo. According to the information, the companies did not want to risk investing years in a region where the environmental license could be denied. In addition, large oil companies are focused on the energy transition, reducing investments in exploration to adapt to more sustainable sources.

Also according to Globo, as companies in the sector had a weaker 2020 in revenue, it is possible that they are more selective. Thus, it may be that the companies are keeping an eye on Petrobras’ divestment assets, which have a lower exploratory risk, or on the Sépia and Atapu blocks, in the Santos Basin pre-salt, which will require R$ 11 billions in bonuses in areas with proven reserves.

3. Crisis in China? What crisis?

after the extended Golden Week holiday, with little sign that the credit crunch in its housing sector is affecting sentiment elsewhere.

The People’s Bank of China was able to reduce its daily open market operations without causing any undue volatility. Benchmark stock indices advanced broadly, rising to 2.1%.

However, signs of emergency measures to deal with an impending energy crisis continue to spread through the economy. The government has ordered local coal miners to increase production capacity by 72 million tons a year, in a move that once again highlights the disparity between their environmental promises and short-term economic priorities.

4. Stocks are expected to open mixed as bond yields reach new highs

US equity markets are about to open at narrow ranges ahead of the payroll release, but may come under some pressure from the bond market, where yields on five- and ten-year treasuries continued to rise overnight. The 5-year one reached 1.05%, while the 10-year one briefly reached 1.60%.

At 8:12 am, {{8873 |futures}} were up 0.05% and {{8874|100 futures}} were up 0.065 and 0.02%, respectively. All three indices are still on track for a weekly gain, supported by easing the passage of a bill to lift the US government debt ceiling through December.

Stocks in focus later will include Life Time Group, after a relatively weak debut on Thursday. The results list is empty as the market prepares for the start of the third quarter swing season next week.

5. Tesla joins the exodus from California

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:) (SA:) is moving its headquarters from California to Austin, Texas, CEO Elon Musk said after a shareholders meeting on Thursday.

The company is the latest to move from the country’s traditional technology hub in search of more affordable real estate and shorter trips. At least, that’s how the company presents the movement.

Tesla’s relationship with California has been strained for some time, Musk in particular chafing at the “fascist” social distancing measures imposed by state health officials at the height of the first wave of the pandemic last year.