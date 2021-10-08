STF authorizes artists at campaign fundraising event and maintains ban on ‘showmício’ | Policy

The Supreme Court (STF) authorized this Thursday (7), by seven votes to three, the participation of artists in fundraising events for candidates in the 2022 elections.

Also by majority, with a score of eight votes to two, the plenary denied the return of the so-called “showmics” with unpaid participation by artists. This type of event has been banned since 2006.

The trial began on Wednesday with the vote of the rapporteur, Minister Dias Toffoli. He voted against the return of showmics, paid or not, but in favor of artists at events to raise campaign funds (see details below).

The action was presented by the PT, PSB and PSOL parties, which defend that free presentations should be allowed and that the ban violates freedom of expression.

In his vote, Toffoli stated that “there is no violation of freedom of expression from the prohibition of concerts and similar events, whether paid or not.”

Regarding events with artists to raise funds for the campaign, Toffoli understood that it is a type of donation that allows voters to participate in the political project of their choice.

Toffoli cited a decision by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) which, last year, released a “live” by singer and composer Caetano Veloso in order to raise funds for the campaign of Manuela D’Ávila (PCdoB), candidate for the Mayor of Porto Alegre.

On that occasion, the TSE understood that it could not prohibit the holding of an event that had not yet taken place, which would imply censorship.

“Unlike what happens in concerts, in the case of artistic presentations, the free exercise of the vote is not at stake. It is a mechanism aimed at those who have already adhered”, he argued.

Also on Wednesday, Minister Nunes Marques diverged from the rapporteur and voted against the possibility of both types of artistic events. Alexandre de Moraes accompanied Toffoli.

Toffoli days (reporter) – voted against concerts and in favor of artists at fundraising events

Nunes Marques – voted against concerts and against artists in fundraising events.

Alexandre de Moraes – accompanied the rapporteur.

“There is a difference [entre showmício e arrecadação] because whoever goes to the fundraising event and who pays to enter or collaborates is the one who participates in political life, is a candidate’s voter. And we would be restricting the artistic world,” he said.

Luís Roberto Barroso – voted to release concerts and artists in fundraising events.

“I understand that there is a violation of freedom of expression. What artists are asking for is the right to participate as long as it is not paid. Because there is a spontaneous exercise of political manifestation, different from the fee, which can lead to the abuse of economic power.”

Edson Fachin – accompanied the rapporteur.

“Every citizen, every citizen, is entitled to contribute with the product of their personal skills and thus also of art and artists in favor of the phenomenal constitution of pecuniary resources or not for the benefit of a given candidate,” he said.

Rosa Weber – accompanied the rapporteur.

“The showmício demands promotion of the candidacy, while the fundraising is intended to raise private funds for the campaign. Nothing prevents any abuse from being sanctioned,” said the minister.

Carmen Lucia – followed Barroso’s vote, to allow both.

“The artists’ silence has cost Brazilian democracy dearly, he said. The minister cited the challenge of banning concerts in the midst of a “digital western”, with influencers and artists with millions of followers, but the “voter walked”. “Shut up, he’s dead, I’m in charge of my vote.”

Ricardo Lewandowski – accompanied the rapporteur.

“Only the campaigns that had more resources were able to hire more popular artists, therefore, the ban seeks to prevent abuse and guarantee the parity of weapons,” said the minister about the shows.

As for the events, he argued that “they have constitutional support, which gives voters the possibility of participating in the financing of democracy.”

Gilmar Mendes – voted against both hypotheses.

“The norms are political choices validly made by the National Congress and experience of the numerous incidents we’ve had in this area of ​​campaign finance,” he said.

Luiz Fux (president) – voted against both hypotheses.

“What is intended is to prevent the artist from interfering in the electoral process. Showmício may pose a risk to the isonomy of the claim”, he said. About artists at fundraising events, he said that it has nothing to do with freedom of expression: “these artists charge millionaire figures, they attract a lot of public”.