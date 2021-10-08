STJD analyzes possible complaint against Fred in the bid with Ronald in Fluminense and Fortaleza – Jogada

Author of a violent move that still reverberates on social networks, striker Fred do Fluminense can be denounced by the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) after hitting the neck of defensive midfielder Ronald, from Fortaleza, and then tried to lift him, pulling it brusquely through the shirt.

The agency’s Attorney asked for images of the bid to analyze a possible complaint to the athlete, even if he was not sent off in the game by referee Paulo Roberto Alves Junior, who only warned him with a yellow card. The judge considered only the shirt pulling and ignored the previous act, which was also not alerted by the VAR. “For committing an unsportsmanlike attitude, raising his opponent by the shirt abruptly, with the game stopped,” said Paulo Roberto, in summary.

see the bid

According to prosecutor Ronaldo Piacente, a possible error in the interpretation of the arbitration will be verified and may file a complaint against Fred in the coming days. If the procedure is initiated, the attacker will be punished in accordance with the article to be defined in the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice (CBJD).

The game

Fortaleza beat Fluminense on the night of this Wednesday (6), in Rio de Janeiro, by 2-0, and remained in fourth place, with 39 points. Fluminense, on the other hand, lost one place and occupies the 9th position in the table, with 32 points.