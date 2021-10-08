Studies show loss of efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine after the 2nd dose

Two studies published last Wednesday, 6th, in the scientific journal New England Journal of Medicine confirm that the protection offered by two doses of Pfizer’s vaccine for covid-19 drops after two months, although the protection against a severe version of the disease , hospitalization and death remain strong.











The studies were carried out in Israel and Qatar and support the arguments that even fully vaccinated people need to maintain precautions against the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

The Israeli research analyzed 4,800 health professionals and shows that antibody levels rapidly decrease after two doses of the vaccine “especially among men, among people aged 65 and over and among immunosuppressed people”, reveals the American broadcaster CNN.

The researchers noted that levels of so-called neutralizing antibodies (the body’s first line of defense) were adequate for an infection, but in the study they focused only on the overall level of antibodies.

“Published work on different vaccines, such as measles, mumps and rubella, show a small reduction each year of 5 to 10% in the levels of neutralizing antibodies. We found that a significant and rapid decrease in the immune response to the BNT162b2 vaccine [Pfizer] it was observed months after the vaccination”, say the scientists in the Israeli study, cited by the broadcaster.

Research also shows that the immunity of vaccinated people after they recover from covid-19 lasts longer. “Overall, the evidence accumulated in our study shows that the long-term immune response and vaccine efficacy in people previously infected were superior to those who received two doses of the immunizing agent,” write the scientists, cited by CNN.

In the second study, carried out in Qatar, infections among the vaccinated population were analyzed. Most residents of this Middle East country received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, also known as BNT162b2.

“BNT162b2-induced protection against covid increases rapidly after the first dose. It peaks in the first month after the second dose and then gradually decreases over the following months. The decrease seems to accelerate from the fourth month onwards, until reaching a level of approximately 20% in the following months”, affirm the researchers, cited by the American broadcaster.

However, protection against hospitalization and death was above 90% in the recently published survey.

The growing loss of protection, in the scientists’ opinion, may involve the behavior of the vaccinated. “People who have been vaccinated presumably have a higher rate of social contact than others and may also have less adherence to security measures. This behavior can reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine”, warns the Qatar study, according to CNN.