Study shows they fertilize and regenerate ocean life

The incandescent lava has an immediate devastating effect, but in the medium term it reveals itself as a fertilizer in the sea. One study concluded that marine life recovered within three years after the eruption of the Tagoro volcano in the Canary Islands. The lava and gases released nutrients that favored the increase of phytoplankton (aquatic microorganisms), attracting more fish, crustaceans and cephalopods, such as octopus and squid.

The Tagoro volcano, which erupted underwater near the island of El Hierro, neighboring La Palma, in October 2011, was the object of study by the Spanish Institute of Oceanography and the University of Las Palmas in Gran Canaria.

Tagoro

Tagoro remained in activity for almost six months, which caused changes in the temperature, acidity and chemical composition of the water in the Mar de las Calmas. The marine life that existed in this corner of the Atlantic and that attracted diving enthusiasts was exterminated.

The underwater volcano killed fish after the eruption as water temperature rose and oxygen levels dropped.

Investigations, which centered around the crater, revealed that the area outside the 200 meter radius of the volcanic chimney was teeming with life three years after the eruption.

“Lava is rich in iron, as well as magnesium and silicates, and this provides nutrients for the water,” says Carolina Santana González, an oceanographer at the University of Las Palmas in Gran Canaria, quoted in The Guardian.

In addition to recording an increase in phytoplankton, there were also adult fish, squid and octopus, but scientists remember that biodiversity was lost.

“This happens almost immediately. The lava fertilizes the water and the area recovers in a short period of time. In the case of the island of El Hierro, marine life was almost completely restored in three years,” said Carolina González.

“It’s like a forest fire. It destroys everything, but at the same time it provides nutrients for new growth. The difference is that marine life recovers much faster than a forest,” he added.

At El Hierro, chemical analyzes near the volcano’s cone showed that the iron concentration was nearly 30 times the normal level.

The waters around the volcano were also rich in carbon dioxide, which lowers pH levels and thus helps microorganisms absorb iron, the study says.

Although iron oxidizes in water and forms in other compounds, the low volcanic activity existing in El Hierro maintained the emission of this nutrient.

Scientists also highlight the phenomenon that occurs when lava pushes nutrient-rich seabed water to the surface, facilitating the diffusion of these nutrients.

“We can’t stop nature, but nature has fast and efficient regeneration mechanisms,” says Eugenio Fraile Nuez, responsible for monitoring the La Palma volcano, from the Institute of Oceanography’s ship docked off the coast where lava is falling into the sea. .

“That’s why it’s not an environmental catastrophe, but quite the opposite: volcanoes are life,” he says.

Cumbre Vieja

In La Palma, the lava is about 8 kilometers from a marine reserve that covers about 3,500 hectares of sea. It is home to tropical anemones, sea bream, brown algae, lobsters and sea turtles.

During the eruptions of Cumbre Vieja, the lava has already covered more than 30 hectares of seabed, to a depth of 24 meters, doubling the size of the peninsula recently created on the island.

Once the volcano stabilizes, on land the picture will be grim. The lava destroyed 855 buildings, rendered hundreds of hectares of land unusable, buried more than 27 kilometers of road, and about 20% of the banana plantations were lost. But unlike land renewal, which will be slower, life at sea is promising.

Six years of investigation into the consequences of the El Hierro eruption could provide clues to understanding how the climate crisis could affect the oceans, says Carolina González.

In this context, the scientist recalls that “the biggest threat to marine life on the island is not the volcano, but human activity. The real problem is overfishing.”