TACO Says “Happy” for Chances to Go to Major, But Stresses That “The Job Isn’t Over” | DRAFT5

Epitacio “TACO” de Melo has never lost a major since he was the first in his career, in the MLG Columbus Major 2016. Needing an expressive result to keep writing, Lampião took an important step by winning the Evil Geniuses at IEM Fall from North America, last Wednesday (6). That’s because, now, GODSENT depends only on it to go to the PGL Stockholm Major 2021.
In an interview after the duel against EG, the player was chosen to give an interview to ESL, which highlighted the possibility that they have to go to Sweden. Recognizing all that was done to have this chance in his hands, TACO showed how happy he is for being very close to reaching his goal, but he knows he still has a difficult mission ahead of him.
“I was feeling really bad because we had almost no chance of going to Major. Just knowing that this possibility exists makes me proud. When you are a positive person and do good things, good things happen. I am happy. , but the work is not over yet. We still have a great match tomorrow against Triumph. I hope we can win and qualify”, he said.
Among GODSENT’s greatest triumphs throughout the team’s successful trajectory thus far is the absence of an official AWPer. What is not seen with good eyes by the community, is observed with affection by TACO and his companions. That’s because, besides him, other players like Eduardo “goddamn“Wolkmer and Bruno”large” Rebelatto has proven to be extremely accurate with his weaponry, being responsible for confusing opponents.
“It’s hard for opponents because it can be latto, dumau or me. It’s always hard for them to know. I know it’s important for you to have a craft AWPer, but if you don’t, you need to make lemonade out of a lemon. We’ve even done that. now. And we are trying to adapt more and more. We study the game a lot and we like to make this mind game”, said the player.
GODSENT returns to the server via IEM Fall this Thursday (7), at 20:30 (GMT) to play against Triumph. The match is worth life for the Brazilian team, which needs a victory to qualify for the Major. THE DRAFT5 will provide full coverage of the game and post-game. For more information about the tournament just click on the Championships or Upcoming Matches tab.