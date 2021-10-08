Tadeu Schmidt takes over ‘BBB 22’ after Tiago Leifert leaves

After eight years in “Fantástico”, Tadeu Schmidt, 47 years old, will be the new presenter of “Big Brother Brasil”. TV Globo will make the announcement in the next edition of the program, on Sunday (10).

The change comes after the departure of Tiago Leifert, 41, from Globo. The former presenter of the reality show announced last month his decision to leave the station, at the end of “The Voice Brasil”.

With the departure of Tadeu Schmidt, “Fantástico” will undergo reformulation and will be presented by Maria Júlia Coutinho, 43 years old. The permanence of Poliana Abritta, with whom Schmidt currently shares Sunday, is still uncertain: behind the scenes, there is talk of the possibility that the 46-year-old journalist will return to being the network’s international correspondent — before replacing Renata Vasconcellos in the program, in 2014, Poliana worked for two months for the network in New York.

Maju’s place in “Jornal Hoje” is now occupied by César Tralli, 50, who will leave “SP1” and should continue on GloboNews. There is still no consensus on who will be in charge of the São Paulo newspaper, but Marcelo Cosme, from “GloboNews Em Pauta”, 41 years old, is considered a strong name.

Since Tiago Leifert announced that he would leave Globo, the name of Tadeu Schmidt has been considered one of the favorites to take over the “BBB”. Behind the scenes at the station, it is considered that his style is similar to that of the former reality TV hosts: the similarities with Pedro Bial are due to their passage through “Fantastico” and, like Leifert, Tadeu Schmidt has a more relaxed manner .

Marcos Mion — who arrived at Globo in September to command the “Caldeirão” — was considered, but his name was vetoed because he was on the station for a short time. Former BBC Ana Clara Lima, who stood out this year as the presenter of “Plantão BBB”, was the only woman quoted for Leifert’s position, but, at 24 years old, she was considered very inexperienced.

Sought, Globo has not yet commented on the information. When you do, the note will be updated.