Tati goes wild with Tiago’s return and provokes Rico

Collaboration for UOL, in São Paulo

10/08/2021 00:31Updated on 10/08/2021 02h02

Tati Quebra Barraco was thrilled with the return of Tiago Piquilo from the third farm of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) and the news of Erika Schnneider’s elimination. Quite outspoken, the funkeira fired provocations at Rico Melquiades after the pawn announced that he would put her in the next hot seat for being the farmer of the week.

Happy with the new chance in the game, Tiago Piquilo entered the headquarters screaming and received a collective hug from the pedestrians with a lot of celebration inside the confinement.

Tati Quebra Barraco jumped with the pedestrians around Tiago and ran off to provoke Rico Melquiades, who was watching the whole heartbroken celebration of Erika’s departure.

Damn, let’s go fucking garden. Will take the c*. I’m scared to death. I’m scared to death.

“Fucking hell,” shouted MC Gui, following the funkeira.

Aline Mineiro noticed Rico with a crying face, hugged the pawn and took him to the room so as not to come into friction with the participants.

“Evil does not win,” shouted Solange Gomes.

Out of 'A Fazenda 13': All the pedestrians who have already left the rural reality show

Medrado is the first to leave the headquarters, asking to leave

1 / 5

Medrado: 1st withdrawal

The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave headquarters, asking to leave

Play/Playplus

Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program

two / 5

Liziane: 1st eliminated

The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program

Play/Playplus

Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition

3 / 5

Nego do Borel: 1st expelled

A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition

Play/Playplus

Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm

4 / 5

Mussunzinho: 2nd eliminated

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm

Play/PlayPlus

Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm

5 / 5

Erika Schneider: 3rd out

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm

Play/PlayPlus

