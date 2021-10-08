Tati goes wild with Tiago’s return and provokes Rico

Tati Quebra Barraco was thrilled with the return of Tiago Piquilo from the third farm of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) and the news of Erika Schnneider’s elimination. Quite outspoken, the funkeira fired provocations at Rico Melquiades after the pawn announced that he would put her in the next hot seat for being the farmer of the week.

Happy with the new chance in the game, Tiago Piquilo entered the headquarters screaming and received a collective hug from the pedestrians with a lot of celebration inside the confinement.

Tati Quebra Barraco jumped with the pedestrians around Tiago and ran off to provoke Rico Melquiades, who was watching the whole heartbroken celebration of Erika’s departure.

Damn, let’s go fucking garden. Will take the c*. I’m scared to death. I’m scared to death.

“Fucking hell,” shouted MC Gui, following the funkeira.

Aline Mineiro noticed Rico with a crying face, hugged the pawn and took him to the room so as not to come into friction with the participants.

“Evil does not win,” shouted Solange Gomes.

