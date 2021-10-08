TCE issues alerts on spending on Health and Education in Goiás

On 10/08/2021 8:08 AM

The State Audit Court (TCE) issued alerts to the government of Goiás about spending on Health and Education. According to the institution, there is still a risk of non-compliance with the spending ceiling in 2021. The alerts were issued last Thursday (30).

Budget Execution Summary Reports (RREO) show that, in the first semester, in proportion to the revenue collected, only 20.84% ​​were spent on the education sector, when the minimum rate established is 25%.

In health, expenditure reached 11.40%, against the minimum requirement of 12%. The numbers indicate the need to increase the proportion of disbursements by the end of the year.

Non-compliance with the spending ceiling

Regarding the expenditure ceiling, the TCE found that during the middle of 2021, 55.88% of the expenditure limit established for the year, defined from the inflation adjustment of the amount calculated in 2020, had already been committed.

Ipasgo

The TCE also recommends the government to assess the convenience and opportunity of adopting measures to change the legal nature of Ipasgo. “In order to put an end to the inadequate implications of artificially conferring the character of public revenue on the resources collected from the beneficiaries of the health plan”, warns the rapporteur Clemar Rech.