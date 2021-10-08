Teacher takes off mask to provoke student and is suspended in the US

An elementary school teacher was removed from her duties after being recorded taking off her protective mask to blow in the direction of a female student, cornered in a corner of the classroom, to provoke her, in addition to shouting at the young woman that ” didn’t care”. In the images, the student at Mead Middle School, in Houston, Texas, is seen trying to protect herself, with her hand in front of her face.

The Aldine district, where the school operates, has mandated the use of masks for all students and staff as a means of preventing covid-19. The recording won the networks this Monday (4) and traveled the world. The registration was made days earlier, on September 17th. Yesterday, a district spokesperson said the teacher was removed from the classroom and could be fired for her “unacceptable” behavior.

“After being notified, the teacher was removed from the classrooms and an investigation was started. It has already been concluded and the district will take the appropriate administrative measures”, said the advisor to the British website Daily Mail, without giving details on the age of the student embarrassed or whether or not the teacher in question was infected with the new coronavirus.

The first profile to share the story, Grizzy’s Hood News page, which runs on Facebook, told the tabloid that, at first, the school would have lied to the student’s family, claiming that nothing had happened. But a few days later, the images were shared.

“Shut up”, shouts the teacher in one of the passages, pushing the girl to one of the corners of the room. “First of all, don’t distort things,” says the education professional, before taking off her mask and continuing to talk about the girl. “I don’t care, I don’t care,” teases the adult, breathing heavily on the student.

“Get out of my way,” asks the young woman.

“Make me,” replies the teacher.

At one point, the student claims that “that’s why she has bad breath”, addressing the adult. After laughter from her classmates, she asks twice: “Do you want me to leave the class or not?”

The teacher says no, whispers something to the student, and orders her to return to her desk twice, knocking hard on her own desk.

On social networks, some users defended the professional, pointing out that the child could have challenged the adult and remembering the strain on the school routine. Others stated that the behavior was unacceptable and that they would not like to have their children in the care of the woman.