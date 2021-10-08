Ten-year-old Teresa Sperry, who was elected “class nurse,” died of Covid-19 complications after being exposed to the virus while fulfilling her school duties. The informations are from MSN.

(Photo: Reproduction)

The victim, who studied at Hillpoint Elementary School in Virginia, United States, was instructed by his teacher to accompany his sick colleagues to the school nurse. Days after completing her task, the girl began to experience a headache and a persistent cough. “One of the things she told us before she got sick was that her job was to be ‘the class nurse’ to take the sick kids from class to the infirmary,” said Jeff Sperry, Teresa’s father. “That’s who she is, helping people is my daughter, it’s not something she wouldn’t want to do,” he added.

For Teresa’s parents, it was the schoolwork that made the girl ill. On September 22, the young woman began to feel ill and, on the following day, she already developed a fever. Four days later, the girl started to have a bad cough and had to be taken to the emergency room. At the time, the little girl was diagnosed with strep throat and Covid-19, but was sent home to await the test results. “His lungs were perfect. They didn’t seem clogged,” reported Nicole Sperry, the victim’s mother.

