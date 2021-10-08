Texas school shooting leaves at least 4 injured







Timberview High School, Texas, reported shooting Photo: Reproduction / Google Street View / Ansa

One new shooting at a school in Texas (USA) left at least 4 people injured. According to Arlington Police, the injured included 3 students and 1 adult. The incident took place at Timberview High School in Arlington, which has more than 1800 students, on Wednesday, 6th, and would have started from a fight between students.

On Twitter, local police posted an image of the student suspected of committing the attacks, 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins. “We are looking for a suspect in today’s incident at @mansfieldisd Timberview School. Call 911 if you know the whereabouts of 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins, who may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260.” , concluded the message.

In a press conference, the police also confirmed that a student was able to film the beginning of the incident.