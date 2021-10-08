Texas school shooting leaves at least 4 injured

One new shooting at a school in Texas (USA) left at least 4 people injured. According to Arlington Police, the injured included 3 students and 1 adult. The incident took place at Timberview High School in Arlington, which has more than 1800 students, on Wednesday, 6th, and would have started from a fight between students.
On Twitter, local police posted an image of the student suspected of committing the attacks, 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins. “We are looking for a suspect in today’s incident at @mansfieldisd Timberview School. Call 911 if you know the whereabouts of 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins, who may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260.” , concluded the message.
In a press conference, the police also confirmed that a student was able to film the beginning of the incident.
We are looking for a shooting suspect in today’s incident at @mansfieldisd Timberview School. Please call 911 if you know the whereabouts of 18-year old Timothy George Simpkins who may be driving in 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260. pic.twitter.com/npaNVBDXRp
— Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021
“We’re at the shooting scene. We’re doing a methodical search,” posted the Arlington Police Department on Twitter, saying it would create an area for students’ parents and for the press to cover. Still according to another post, the police said that students and staff can be taken to a safe area while the agents’ investigation takes place.
The school is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area and all local educational institutions have been temporarily locked down. The attack comes just over a month after the Texas government eliminated the need for citizens to register or undergo training to carry any type of firearm in public.
Throughout 2021, lawmakers passed a number of pro-arms measures that virtually allow anyone to carry a weapon in public without any requirement. According to data from the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), shootings in Texas – not counting suicides – increased 14% between January and September, in a total of 3,200 such incidents. The number is 50% higher than that registered in the same period of 2019, when 2,100 shootings were computed.