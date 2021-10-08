Thai fisherman finds whale vomit and could become a millionaire – International

Fisherman saw the vomit of a whale being dragged by the current, took it and took it to a university, where the authenticity was proven. (photo: Reproduction/Social networks) Thai Narong Phetcharaj, 56, was returning from a fishing trip when he found a valuable treasure. The fisherman saw floating in the sea a white stone, weighing about 30 kg, composed of “whale vomit”. The material is valued at up to 1 million pounds, equivalent to R$7 million.

Gray amber is a fatty substance found in the whale’s intestine and is considered a luxury item by the pharmaceutical industry that uses it to extend the duration of perfumes such as the French Chanel No. 5, for example.

The fisherman remembers that he saw the vomit of a whale being dragged by the current towards Niyom Beach, in the city of Surat Thani, in southern Thailand. When he got home with the object, the man took a sample and took it to a university in the region. Experts have proven the authenticity of the material.

“I’m so excited I don’t know what to do. I plan to sell because I’ve already received a certificate that proves it’s real. If I can get a good price, I’ll stop working as a fisherman and throw a party for my friends,” Narong said without contain the emotion in an interview with the Daily Mail.