Thai fisherman finds ‘whale vomit’ valued at BRL 7.5 million

While returning from his work, a Thai fisherman found a valuable “piece” of whale vomit floating in the sea off Niyom Beach in Surat Thani Province. The object, which weighs about 30 kg, is known as ambergris and is commonly used by the pharmaceutical industry in the production of luxury perfumes. The delicacy found by Narong Phetcharaj, 56, could be worth up to 1 million pounds — around R$ 7.5 million at the current price.

The fisherman revealed that he realized it was the object as soon as he found it, and believed that he could earn a large amount of money. To make sure it was vomit, he performed a test by burning a piece of the lump. That same day, he took a sample of the material to be evaluated by experts at the Prince of Songkla University, who confirmed his doubt.

“I’m so excited I don’t know what to do. I plan to sell because I’ve already received a certificate that proves it’s real. If I can get a good price, I’ll stop working as a fisherman and throw a party for my friends,” said Phetcharaj to the British Daily Mail.

The substance is produced in the digestive system of sperm whales, facilitating the digestion of dense structures. However, soon after the delicacy is expelled by the animal. The pharmaceutical industry melts the material, which in this state gives off an aroma considered to be fragrant, in addition to having properties that fix the fragrance on the skin of those who use it. One of the most famous perfumes to use it is the French Chanel Nº5.