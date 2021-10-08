The benefits of coffee for your health – International

Americans certainly love coffee. Even when the pandemic closed New York, nearly all the neighborhood stores that sold takeout coffee managed to stay open, and I was surprised how many people ventured to start their days at home with coffee from their favorite store.

An elderly friend who traveled before the pandemic on the subway from Brooklyn to Manhattan to buy her favorite blend of ground coffee had it delivered. “The extra cost is worth it,” he said. I have a coffee machine that uses capsules and last summer [no hemisfério norte], when it seemed reasonably safe to shop, I stocked a year’s worth of the options I like. (Fortunately, the capsules are now recyclable.)

We should all be happy to know that everything that went into securing that coffee may have really helped to keep us healthy. The most recent assessments of the effects of coffee and caffeine, its main active ingredient, are indeed comforting. Its consumption has been linked to a reduced risk of all types of illnesses, including Parkinson’s disease, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, gallstones, depression, suicide, cirrhosis, liver cancer, melanoma and prostate cancer.

In fact, in several studies carried out around the world, the consumption four to five cups of coffee of about 240 ml (or about 400 mg of caffeine) per day was associated with reduced mortality rates. In a study of more than 200,000 participants followed for up to 30 years, those who drank three to five cups of coffee a day, with or without caffeine, were 15% less likely to die prematurely from all causes than those who they avoided drinking. Perhaps the most notable improvement was a 50% reduction in the risk of suicide among men and women who drank coffee moderately, perhaps due to increased production of brain chemicals with antidepressant effects.

As a report published last year by a Harvard School of Public Health research team concluded, although current evidence may not support the recommendation of coffee or caffeine to prevent disease, drinking coffee in moderation, for most people, ” it can be part of a healthy lifestyle”.

It wasn’t always like this. I’ve lived for decades hearing sporadic warnings that coffee can be a health hazard. Over the years, it has been considered one of the causes of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, pancreatic cancer, anxiety disorder, nutrient deficiency, reflux, migraine, insomnia, and premature death. In 1991, the World Health Organization (WHO) listed coffee as a possible carcinogen. In some of the now discredited studies, smoking rather than drinking coffee (the two often went hand in hand) was actually responsible for the danger.

“These periodic scares have given society a very skewed view (of coffee),” said Walter C. Willett, professor of nutrition and epidemiology at Harvard’s TH Chan School of Public Health. “Overall, despite a number of concerns that have arisen over the years, coffee is extremely safe and has a number of important benefits.”

This does not mean that the coffee be totally healthy. Caffeine crosses the placenta into the fetus, and coffee consumption during pregnancy can increase the risk of miscarriage, low birth weight, and premature birth. Pregnancy alters the way the body metabolizes caffeine, and pregnant or breastfeeding women are advised to abstain entirely, take decaffeinated or at least limit caffeine intake to less than 200 mg per day, amount in about two cups of coffee.

O It is made harmful most common associated with coffee is the sleep disorder. Caffeine binds to the same receptor in the brain as the neurotransmitter adenosine, a natural sedative. Willett, an author of the Harvard report, said: “I really love coffee, but I only drink it occasionally because otherwise I don’t sleep very well. Many people with sleep problems don’t recognize the connection to coffee.”

While discussing his caffeine audiobook with Terry Gross on NPR radio, Michael Pollan called the caffeine “the enemy of good sleep” because it interferes with deep sleep. He confessed that after the challenging task of weaning from the cafe, he “was sleeping like a teenager again”.

Willett, now 75, said: “You don’t need to go to zero consumption to minimize the impact on sleep,” but he acknowledged that a person’s sensitivity to caffeine “probably increases with age.” People also vary widely in how quickly they metabolize caffeine, some sleep soundly after drinking coffee at dinner, while others have trouble sleeping if they drink coffee at lunch. But even if you can readily fall asleep after coffee at night, it can hamper your ability to sleep soundly, says Pollan in his next book, This Is Your Mind on Plants.

Willett said it is possible to develop some degree of tolerance to the effect of caffeine on sleep. My 75-year-old brother, an inveterate coffee drinker, claims this has no effect on him. However, gaining tolerance to caffeine can diminish its benefits if, say, you want it to help you stay alert and focused while driving or taking a test.

THE caffeine is one of the more than a thousand substances in the coffee, not all beneficial. Among others with positive effects are polyphenols and antioxidants. Polyphenols can inhibit the growth of cancer cells and reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes; Antioxidants, which have anti-inflammatory effects, can fight heart disease and cancer, the biggest killers in the United States.

None of this means that coffee is beneficial no matter how it is brewed. When done without a filter paper, as in a French press, Norwegian coffee, espresso, or Turkish coffee, oily chemicals called diterpenes can raise artery-damaging LDL cholesterol. However, these are practically absent in both brewed and instant coffee. Knowing I have a cholesterol problem, I dissected a coffee pod and found a paper filter that lined the plastic cup. Ufa!

Also contrary to the benefits potentials of coffee to the health there are supplements that many people use, such as creams and other sweet substances that can turn this calorie-free drink into a high-calorie dessert. “All the things people put in coffee can result in junk food with 500 or 600 calories,” Willett said. A 500-gram Starbucks Frappuccino Mocha, for example, has 51 grams of sugar, 15 grams of fat (10 of them saturated) and 370 calories.

As the iced coffee season approaches, more people are likely to opt for cold coffee. Now rising in popularity, brewing iced coffee neutralizes the coffee’s natural acidity and the bitterness that results when boiling water is poured over coffee grounds. In this method, the coffee is cooled for several hours and then strained through a filter paper to remove harmful sludge and diterpenes and maintain flavor and caffeine. The cold drink can also be made with decaffeinated coffee.

The decaf also brings some benefits to the health. As with caffeinated coffee, the polyphenols it contains have anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes and cancer.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times. / TRANSLATION LÍVIA BUELONI GONÇALVES

The New York Times Licensing Group – All rights reserved. Reproduction without written permission from The New York Times is prohibited.